Three men shot in St. Louis on Christmas Day

Police reported that at least three men were injured in St. Louis in two separate shootings on Christmas Day.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two men arrived at a hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot at the corner of Morgan Street and Second Street on Laclede’s Landing downtown, according to police. One was shot in the abdomen and the other in the buttocks. Police said both men were breathing and conscious.

According to authorities, the shooting took place at around 2 a.m.

The local newspaper reports that another man was shot shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of McLaran Avenue, in the Baden neighborhood. The victim was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the torso and leg, but he was reported as stable.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.