Three men shot in St. Louis on Christmas Day

Police reported that at least three men were injured in St. Louis in two separate shootings on Christmas Day.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two men arrived at a hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot at the corner of Morgan Street and Second Street on Laclede’s Landing downtown, according to police. One was shot in the abdomen and the other in the buttocks. Police said both men were breathing and conscious.
According to authorities, the shooting took place at around 2 a.m.
The local newspaper reports that another man was shot shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1200 block of McLaran Avenue, in the Baden neighborhood. The victim was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the torso and leg, but he was reported as stable.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Tres hombres recibieron disparos en St. Louis el día de Navidad
La policía informó que al menos tres hombres resultaron heridos en San Luis en dos tiroteos separados el día de Navidad.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informó que dos hombres llegaron a un hospital temprano el martes por la mañana después de recibir un disparo en la esquina de Morgan Street y Second Street en el centro de Laclede, en Landing, según la policía. Uno recibió un disparo en el abdomen y el otro en las nalgas. La policía dijo que ambos hombres respiraban y estaban conscientes.
Según las autoridades, el tiroteo tuvo lugar alrededor de las 2 a.m.
El periódico local informa que otro hombre recibió un disparo poco antes de las 10 a.m. en la cuadra 1200 de McLaran Avenue, en el vecindario de Baden. La víctima fue hospitalizada con heridas de bala en el torso y la pierna, pero fue reportado como estable.
Las autoridades le piden a cualquier persona que tenga información que se comunique con CrimeStoppers al 1-866-371-8477.