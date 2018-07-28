Three other women were paid hush money for relationships with Trump, says Stormy Daniels’ lawyer

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, said on Thursday that he now represents three more women who he says had relationships with president Donald Trump and were paid “hush money” before the 2016 presidential election.
TIME reports that Avenatti shared the information at a community forum in West Hollywood, California, but didn’t provide additional information because he was “not at liberty to share” the evidence.
Avenatti said the women contacted him months ago and that he has evidence of their relationships with Trump. However, he refused to share it because he didn’t have permission from his clients to disclose specifics.
He called on Trump and his former longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to come forward and disclose information about the women.
“They should release the information to the American people now,” Avenatti said. “Enough with the games.”
Avenatti added at the event in west Hollywood that “at least one of those women claimed to be pregnant at the time” of signing the agreement.
A otras tres mujeres se les pagó dinero para callar relaciones con Trump, dice abogado de Stormy Daniels
Michael Avenatti, el abogado de la actriz porno Stormy Daniels, dijo el jueves que ahora representa a tres mujeres más que, según él, tenían relaciones con el presidente Donald Trump y que recibieron dinero “secreto” antes de las elecciones presidenciales de 2016.
TIME informa que Avenatti compartió la información en un foro comunitario en West Hollywood, California, pero no proporcionó información adicional porque “no tenía la libertad de compartir” la evidencia.
Avenatti dijo que las mujeres lo contactaron hace meses y que tiene pruebas de su relación con Trump. Sin embargo, se negó a compartirla porque no tenía permiso de sus clientes para revelar detalles.
Hizo un llamamiento a Trump y a su antiguo abogado personal, Michael Cohen, para que se presentaran y divulgaran información sobre las mujeres.
“Deben divulgar la información al pueblo estadounidense ahora”, dijo Avenatti. “Ya es suficiente con los juegos”.
Avenatti agregó en el evento en el oeste de Hollywood que “al menos una de esas mujeres afirmó estar embarazada en ese momento” de la firma del acuerdo.