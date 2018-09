Three people charged with murder of Missouri woman in Belize

Authorities in Belize announced that three people have been arrested and charged with murder in the case of the death of a retired Missouri woman.

Police issued a statement Monday through spokeswoman Hortence Hernandez that a 68-year-old woman by the name of Sherris Stringham was found dead near a river in Pomona, about 50 miles away from her residence in the coastal village of Hopkins.

The Kansas City Star reports that the suspects were identified as two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old minor, all residents of Hopkins.

Stringham was reported missing on August 27, and her vehicle was found abandoned days later hundreds of miles away in a district in northern Belize.

Her body was found late Friday.

Stringham was a native of Blue Springs, east of Kansas City.