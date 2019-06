Three people dead during Friday afternoon shootings in St. Louis

Three people died as a result of two shootings on Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a home in the 4900 block of Farlin Avenue at 12:20 p.m., in the Penrose neighborhood, where they found a man and a woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a home.

Also, as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, shorty after 1 p.m., police were called to the 4200 block of Clay Avenue, about two miles from the first shooting, where a second shooting was reported. In the location, they found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds outside a home in the O’Fallon Park neighborhood.

Authorities do not believe the shootings are related, and are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.