Three people hit and killed on St. Louis area interstates on Monday

Three people were hit and killed on St. Louis area interstates on Monday.
The first incident took place shortly after midnight near downtown. An unidentified man was hit on I-70 near the St. Louis Avenue exit. Authorities found the man dead in the left fast lane of eastbound I-70.
The second incident involved a woman trying to get away from officers. The crash took place at 2:01 a.m. on I-70 in St. Charle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed.
KSDK informs that officers with the Moscow Mills Police Department were chasing a vehicle down Highway 61 at 1:45 a.m. The vehicle had pulled in front of an officer and slammed on the brakes in an attempt to make the officer hit them, MSHP said.
The chase continued eastbound on I-70. Officers said the car was driving about 100 mph and swerving in and out of lanes. The woman slowed down and got out of the car while it was still moving. She climbed over a concrete barrier and was hit by a car in the westbound lanes.
The woman was killed instantly. She was identified as Cayce Wilson, of Troy, Missouri. She was 40 years old.
The third fatal crash took place in the early morning. The victim, identified as Eugenio Munos, was seen running from south to north across I-64. A car driving in the eastbound lanes hit and killed him. Munos was 58 years old.
Tres personas muertas en incidentes automovilísticos en el área de St. Louis el lunes
Tres personas murieron en las carreteras interestatales del área de St. Louis el lunes.
El primer incidente tuvo lugar poco después de la medianoche, cerca del centro. Un hombre no identificado fue golpeado en la I-70 cerca de la salida de St. Louis Avenue. Las autoridades encontraron al hombre muerto en el carril rápido izquierdo de la I-70 en dirección este.
El segundo incidente involucró a una mujer que intentaba alejarse de los oficiales. El accidente tuvo lugar a las 2:01 a.m. en la I-70 en St. Charle, confirmó la Patrulla de Carreteras del Estado de Missouri.
KSDK informa que los agentes del Departamento de Policía de Moscow Mills perseguían un vehículo por la Carretera 61 a la 1:45 a.m. El vehículo se detuvo frente a un oficial y pisó los frenos para intentar que el oficial los golpeara, dijo MSHP.
La persecución continuó en dirección este en la I-70. Los oficiales dijeron que el auto estaba conduciendo a aproximadamente 100 mph y se desvió dentro y fuera de los carriles. La mujer disminuyó la velocidad y salió del auto mientras aún estaba en movimiento. Ella trepó sobre una barrera de concreto y fue atropellada por un automóvil en los carriles hacia el oeste.
La mujer fue asesinada instantáneamente. Fue identificada como Cayce Wilson, de Troy, Missouri. Ella tenía 40 años.
El tercer accidente fatal tuvo lugar en la madrugada. La víctima, identificada como Eugenio Munos, fue vista corriendo de sur a norte a través de la I-64. Un automóvil que conducía en los carriles hacia el este lo golpeó y lo mató. Munos tenía 58 años.