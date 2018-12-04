Three people hit and killed on St. Louis area interstates on Monday

Three people were hit and killed on St. Louis area interstates on Monday.

The first incident took place shortly after midnight near downtown. An unidentified man was hit on I-70 near the St. Louis Avenue exit. Authorities found the man dead in the left fast lane of eastbound I-70.

The second incident involved a woman trying to get away from officers. The crash took place at 2:01 a.m. on I-70 in St. Charle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed.

KSDK informs that officers with the Moscow Mills Police Department were chasing a vehicle down Highway 61 at 1:45 a.m. The vehicle had pulled in front of an officer and slammed on the brakes in an attempt to make the officer hit them, MSHP said.

The chase continued eastbound on I-70. Officers said the car was driving about 100 mph and swerving in and out of lanes. The woman slowed down and got out of the car while it was still moving. She climbed over a concrete barrier and was hit by a car in the westbound lanes.

The woman was killed instantly. She was identified as Cayce Wilson, of Troy, Missouri. She was 40 years old.

The third fatal crash took place in the early morning. The victim, identified as Eugenio Munos, was seen running from south to north across I-64. A car driving in the eastbound lanes hit and killed him. Munos was 58 years old.