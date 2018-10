Three shooting victims in St. Louis, all within a mile

Three people were killed in separate shootings Monday evening in northwest St. Louis, all within a mile.

The shootings took place in a five-hour span in or on the edge of the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The newspaper informs that with these killings, the number of homicides linked to the neighborhood this year rises to six.

The first shooting Monday occurred at around 5:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of Martin Luther King Drive, near Hodiamont Avenue. Police found 30-year-old Antonio Neely shot. He was not conscious or breathing and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with Neely’s death.

The second shooting took place at around 6:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of Belt Avenue, about a mile southeast of Hodiamont and Martin Luther King. Police found 25-year-old Robert Lamont dead at the scene. Police have no suspects for the shooting.

Then, short after 10 p.m., authorities found 24-year-old Jordan Bradshaw, fatally shot in the 1300 block of Blackstone Avenue. The scene is midway between the two other shooting locations.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. People calling can remain anonymous and be elegible for a reward.