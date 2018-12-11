Three students robbed near St. Louis university campus

Three students were robbed with a weapon near the Saint Louis University (SLU) campus early Sunday morning.
The university reported the incident via tweet, saying that the robbery had occurred on the west side of the Cansius parking lot on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Spring. The parking lot is just north of the university campus.
KMOV reports that the school Sid police had been notified and had responded along with the Department of Public Safety. The area was secured as authorities searched for the suspect.
Students across the campus woke up to a series of text messages from the public safety department, with the first message coming in at 1:42 a.m. warning students about the robbery and the final alert, just after 2 a.m., saying the suspect remained at large but the campus was safe.
The school described the robbery suspect as a black man in a dark colored vehicle in another tweet. It said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Spring.
Tres estudiantes sufren robo cerca de campus de Universidad de St. Louis
Tres estudiantes fueron robados con un arma cerca del campus de la Universidad de Saint Louis (SLU) el domingo por la mañana.
La universidad informó el incidente a través de un tweet, diciendo que el robo había ocurrido en el lado oeste del estacionamiento de Cansius en una acera en la cuadra 300 de Spring. El estacionamiento está justo al norte del campus universitario.
KMOV informa que la policía de Sid de la escuela había sido notificada y había respondido junto con el Departamento de Seguridad Pública. El área fue asegurada mientras las autoridades buscaban al sospechoso.
Los estudiantes de todo el campus se despertaron con una serie de mensajes de texto del departamento de seguridad pública. El primer mensaje llegó a las 1:42 am y advirtió a los estudiantes sobre el robo y la alerta final, justo después de las 2 am, diciendo que el sospechoso seguía en libertad pero el campus estaba a salvo.
La escuela describió al sospechoso de robo como un hombre afroamericano en un vehículo de color oscuro en otro tuit. Dijo que el vehículo viajaba hacia el norte sobre Spring.