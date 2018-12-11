Three students robbed near St. Louis university campus

Three students were robbed with a weapon near the Saint Louis University (SLU) campus early Sunday morning.

The university reported the incident via tweet, saying that the robbery had occurred on the west side of the Cansius parking lot on a sidewalk in the 300 block of Spring. The parking lot is just north of the university campus.

KMOV reports that the school Sid police had been notified and had responded along with the Department of Public Safety. The area was secured as authorities searched for the suspect.

Students across the campus woke up to a series of text messages from the public safety department, with the first message coming in at 1:42 a.m. warning students about the robbery and the final alert, just after 2 a.m., saying the suspect remained at large but the campus was safe.

The school described the robbery suspect as a black man in a dark colored vehicle in another tweet. It said the vehicle was traveling northbound on Spring.