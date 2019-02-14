“Tinder for cows” app is helping farmers match livestock

A Tinder-inspired app is helping farmers match up potential partners for their cattle.
The application, called “Tudder”, a mix of dating app Tinder and udder – lets farmers swipe right on cattle they like the look of.
Reuters reports that they are then directed to a page on the SellMyLivestock website where they can browse more pictures and data about the animals before deciding whether to buy.
Information on matters like milk yield and protein content is made available to farmers.
Doug Bairner, CEO of Hectare Agritech, which runs SellMyLiveStock, said that “matching livestock online is even easier than it is to match humans because there’s a huge amount of data that sits behind these wonderful animals that predicts what their offspring will be.”
Farmers use smartphones to choose whether they are looking for a male or female, and then they swipe through photos until they find a match, just like the popular dating app Tinder.
The app is already gaining a following among cattle farmers. James Bridger told Reuters that the app eases transport stress for animals. “You’ve got all this data of its background and everything which if you’re at a market you might not have had the time to go through for every single random animal.”
Aplicación de “Tinder para vacas” está ayudando a agricultores a emparejar ganado
Una aplicación inspirada en Tinder está ayudando a los agricultores a encontrar parejas potenciales para su ganado.
La aplicación, llamada “Tudder”, una mezcla de aplicación de citas Tinder y udder, permite a los agricultores revisar directamente al ganado que les interesa.
Reuters informa que luego son dirigidos a una página en el sitio web SellMyLivestock donde pueden navegar por más fotos y datos sobre los animales antes de decidir si comprar.
La información sobre temas como la producción de leche y el contenido de proteínas se pone a disposición de los agricultores.
Doug Bairner, director ejecutivo de Hectare Agritech, que administra SellMyLiveStock, dijo que “emparejar el ganado en línea es incluso más fácil de igualar a los humanos porque hay una gran cantidad de datos detrás de estos maravillosos animales que predicen cómo será su descendencia”.
Los agricultores usan los teléfonos inteligentes para elegir si están buscando un macho o una hembra, y luego pasan las fotos hasta que encuentran una coincidencia, como en la popular aplicación de citas, Tinder.
La aplicación ya está ganando seguidores entre los ganaderos. James Bridger dijo a Reuters que la aplicación alivia el estrés del transporte para los animales. “Tienes todos estos datos de sus antecedentes y todo lo cual, si estás en un mercado, es posible que no hayas tenido tiempo de pasar por cada animal al azar”.