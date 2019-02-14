“Tinder for cows” app is helping farmers match livestock

A Tinder-inspired app is helping farmers match up potential partners for their cattle.

The application, called “Tudder”, a mix of dating app Tinder and udder – lets farmers swipe right on cattle they like the look of.

Reuters reports that they are then directed to a page on the SellMyLivestock website where they can browse more pictures and data about the animals before deciding whether to buy.

Information on matters like milk yield and protein content is made available to farmers.

Doug Bairner, CEO of Hectare Agritech, which runs SellMyLiveStock, said that “matching livestock online is even easier than it is to match humans because there’s a huge amount of data that sits behind these wonderful animals that predicts what their offspring will be.”

Farmers use smartphones to choose whether they are looking for a male or female, and then they swipe through photos until they find a match, just like the popular dating app Tinder.

The app is already gaining a following among cattle farmers. James Bridger told Reuters that the app eases transport stress for animals. “You’ve got all this data of its background and everything which if you’re at a market you might not have had the time to go through for every single random animal.”