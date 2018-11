Top US and Chinese officials in talks amid trade tensions

Top US and Chinese diplomats and defense chiefs will be meeting in Washington on Friday, looking to Lower tensions on issues that have seen the two superpowers butt heads over.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will meet with their counterparts Yang Jiechi and Wei Fenghe at the State Department. The talks were due to be held in Beijing last month but were postponed after Washington announced new arms sales to Taiwan, and U.S. and Chinese vessels came close to colliding in the South China Sea.

The meeting will be held ahead of a planned meeting at the end of the month between President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jingping at a Group of 20 summit in Argentina, where the two leaders are expected to address the current trade dispute between the two nations.

Trump has imposed $250 billion in tariffs on Chinese products, while Beijing has retaliated with tariffs on $110 million worth of U.S. goods.

“We want this to be a constructive, results-orientated relationship with China,” the U.S. Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, told reporters on Thursday. “The United States is not trying to contain China, but we want fairness and reciprocity.”

Meanwhile, Yun Sun, a China expert at the Stimson Center think tank, said that “China is in damage control mode,” and their priority in the talks would be “to stabilize relations” with the United States.