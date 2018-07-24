Toronto shooting: two people dead, several injured

A 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman have died as a result of a shooting in Canada’s largest city on Sunday night. Thirteen other people, ranging in age between 10 and 59, were also injured in the attack.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10 p.m. local time on Sunday, after a gunman opened fire in the Greektown district of Toronto.

The 29-year-old suspect exchanged gunfire with police officers before being found dead nearby. Police have not released any details of the suspect other than his age and the fact that he was from the city. The motive for the shooting is unkown.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his sympathies to the victims and the city via Twitter.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery. The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave – and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time.”

The attack took place at a piazza with a fountain in the Greektown district of the city. A number of people were hurt in a café called the Demetres, while others were injured in the street.

Det. Sgt. Terry Browne, in charge of the investigation, told reporters that “some individuals have what may be described as life-changing injuries.”

The suspect engaged fire with police and was found dead shortly after. It is unclear whether he was shot by police or killed himself with his gun.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said the shooting was not random and did not rule out terrorism as a motive. “We do not know why this happened yet. This is still a new investigation.”

John Tory, the Toronto mayor, said the city has a gun problem. The city has seen a recent spike in gun violence, for which it has deployed dozens of additional officers.

“Guns are too readily available to too many people,” said Tory.

A witness video of Sunday’s shooting showed a man dressed in black walking quickly and firing three shots from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant. Police are seeking video and photos of the attack from bystanders and businesses.

Jessica Young, an employee at a nearby café, said she had seen the gunman’s face before he fired through the window.

She told the Toronto Star newspaper: “He was probably no taller than me, wearing a black baseball cap, dark clothes. He had light skin. I think he had short facial hair. That’s all I could make out.”

Police figures show the number of shooting in Toronto have more than doubled between 2014 and 2017, from 177 to 395.