Toronto shooting: two people dead, several injured

A 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman have died as a result of a shooting in Canada’s largest city on Sunday night. Thirteen other people, ranging in age between 10 and 59, were also injured in the attack.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10 p.m. local time on Sunday, after a gunman opened fire in the Greektown district of Toronto.
The 29-year-old suspect exchanged gunfire with police officers before being found dead nearby. Police have not released any details of the suspect other than his age and the fact that he was from the city. The motive for the shooting is unkown.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared his sympathies to the victims and the city via Twitter.
“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery. The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave – and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time.”
The attack took place at a piazza with a fountain in the Greektown district of the city. A number of people were hurt in a café called the Demetres, while others were injured in the street.
Det. Sgt. Terry Browne, in charge of the investigation, told reporters that “some individuals have what may be described as life-changing injuries.”
The suspect engaged fire with police and was found dead shortly after. It is unclear whether he was shot by police or killed himself with his gun.
Police Chief Mark Saunders said the shooting was not random and did not rule out terrorism as a motive. “We do not know why this happened yet. This is still a new investigation.”
John Tory, the Toronto mayor, said the city has a gun problem. The city has seen a recent spike in gun violence, for which it has deployed dozens of additional officers.
“Guns are too readily available to too many people,” said Tory.
A witness video of Sunday’s shooting showed a man dressed in black walking quickly and firing three shots from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant. Police are seeking video and photos of the attack from bystanders and businesses.
Jessica Young, an employee at a nearby café, said she had seen the gunman’s face before he fired through the window.
She told the Toronto Star newspaper: “He was probably no taller than me, wearing a black baseball cap, dark clothes. He had light skin. I think he had short facial hair. That’s all I could make out.”
Police figures show the number of shooting in Toronto have more than doubled between 2014 and 2017, from 177 to 395.
Tiroteo en Toronto: dos personas muertas, varias heridas
Una niña de 10 años y una mujer de 18 años murieron como consecuencia de un tiroteo en la ciudad más grande de Canadá el domingo por la noche. Otras trece personas, con edades comprendidas entre 10 y 59, también resultaron heridas en el ataque.
Los servicios de emergencia fueron llamados a la escena alrededor de las 10 p.m. hora local del domingo, después de que un hombre armado abrió fuego en el distrito de Greektown de Toronto.
El sospechoso de 29 años intercambió disparos con policías antes de ser encontrado muerto en las cercanías. La policía no ha revelado ningún detalle del sospechoso además de su edad y el hecho de que era de la ciudad. El motivo del tiroteo aún se desconoce.
El primer ministro Justin Trudeau compartió sus condolencias con las víctimas y la ciudad a través de Twitter.
“Mis pensamientos están con todos los afectados por la terrible tragedia del Danforth anoche en Toronto, y que los heridos se recuperen por completo. La gente de Toronto es fuerte, resistente y valiente, y estaremos allí para apoyarlos en este momento difícil”.
El ataque tuvo lugar en una plaza con una fuente en el distrito de Greektown de la ciudad. Varias personas resultaron heridas en un café llamado Demetres, mientras que otras resultaron heridas en la calle.
El detective sargento Terry Browne, a cargo de la investigación, dijo a los periodistas que “algunas personas tienen lo que puede describirse como lesiones que cambian la vida”.
El sospechoso intercambió fuego con la policía y fue encontrado muerto poco después. No está claro si fue disparado por la policía o se suicidó con su arma.
El jefe de policía Mark Saunders dijo que el tiroteo no fue al azar y no descartó el terrorismo como un motivo. “No sabemos por qué sucedió esto todavía. Esta sigue siendo una nueva investigación”.
John Tory, el alcalde de Toronto, dijo que la ciudad tiene un problema con las armas. La ciudad ha visto un aumento reciente en la violencia armada, para lo cual ha desplegado docenas de oficiales adicionales.
“Las armas están demasiado disponibles para demasiadas personas”, dijo Tory.
Un video testigo del tiroteo del domingo mostró a un hombre vestido de negro caminando rápidamente y disparando tres tiros desde la acera a por lo menos una tienda o restaurante. La policía está buscando videos y fotos del ataque de transeúntes y empresas.
Jessica Young, una empleada de un café cercano, dijo que había visto la cara del pistolero antes de disparar desde la ventana.
Ella le dijo al periódico Toronto Star: “Probablemente no era más alto que yo, llevaba una gorra de béisbol negra y ropas oscuras”. Él tenía piel clara. Creo que tenía vello facial corto. Eso es todo lo que pude observar”.
Las cifras de la policía muestran que el número de disparos en Toronto se ha más que duplicado entre 2014 y 2017, de 177 a 395.