Trader Joe’s Los Angeles Shooting: One Dead and One Injured; Suspect in Police Custody

A shooting in Los Angeles on Saturday left one person dead and one person injured, ending in a standoff at a local Trader Joe’s.

28-year-old Gene Evin Atkins shot to death 27-year-old Melyda Corado at a Trader Joe’s market in the Silver Lake neighborhood after crashing his car into the store during a police pursuit.

Corado’s brother, Albert Corado, mourned her loss. “I’m sad to say she didn’t make it. My baby sister. My world,” read a tweet from Corado.

Kenya Friend-Daniel, a company spokeswoman, issued a statement calling Saturday “the saddest day in Trader Joe’s history.”

The violence started at the home Atkins shared with his 76-year-old grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Madison, in South Los Angeles. Atkins shot at Madison after she complained about his having too many television sets. Tensions were also high due to the fact that Atkins’ girlfriend had been staying at the house.

According to a cousin of Atkins, Charlene Egland, Madison “didn’t want the girl over there anymore.”

Egland said she was walking toward the house when she heard about six gunshots. Another cousin, who lives in the house, came outside running and shouted to Egland, “I think Gene shot my mama!”

Atkins then forced his girlfriend into his grandmother’s car and drove away.

Police located the vehicle through a stolen-car device and initiated pursuit. During the chase, Atkins fired at officers before crashing into a pole outside Trader Joe’s, where he barricaded himself.

Customers and employees looked for cover as bullets flew. According to KNBC-TV, Sean Gerace, who was working in the back of the supermarket, grabbed several of his co-workers and took them into an upstairs storage area to help them escape.

“I grabbed an emergency ladder, barricaded the hallway, grabbed a weapon, put the ladder out the window and just tried to get the attention of the SWAT officer,” Gerace told the television station.

About three hours later, Atkins agreed to handcuff himself and walked out the front door. He was being held on $2 million bail on Sunday.

Madison was taken to a hospital in critical condition but Egland reported she was improving.

Atkins’ girlfriend was grazed by a bullet, but the injury was not life-threatening.