Train runs over crowd on tracks in northern India, estimates say 50 dead

A commuter train traveling at high speed struck a crowd of people seated on tracks in northern India on Friday and at least 50 people are believed to have been killed, Punjab state police and witnesses said.

A police officer told news agency Reuters: “The people were sitting on and near the tracks on the outskirts of Amritsar watching the burning of effigies as part of the Dussehra festival when a commuter train ran over them.”

At least 60 people were taken to hospitals with injuries, the police officer said. He said that people did not hear the train approaching amid the din of festivities and fireworks.

ANI news agency reported that the train that ran over people was traveling at a high speed.

Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh, said he was en route to Amritsar to supervise relief and rescue operations.

“We have also ordered an enquiry as to why this incident has taken place,” Singh told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the victims: “The tragedy is heart-wrenching,” he tweeted. “My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required.”

According to witnesses, the relatives of some of the deceased were picking up dead bodies by themselves with no proper rescue operations currently in place.