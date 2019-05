Transgender no longer classified as “disorder” by World Health Organization

Transgender health issues will no longer be classified as mental and behavioral disorders by the World Health Organization’s global manual of diagnoses.

The newly-approved version has placed issues of gender incongruence under a chapter on sexual health.

The BBC reports that a World Health Organization expert said it now understands transgender is “not actually a mental health condition.”

Human Rights Watch said the change will have a “liberating effect worldwide”.

In the latest manual, the ICD-11, gender incongruence is defined as a marked and persistent incongruence between a person’s experienced gender and assigned sex. Under the previous version, ICD-10, this was considered a gender identity disorder.

Dr. Lale Say, a reproductive health expert at the World Health Organization, said: “It was taken out from mental health disorders because we had a better understanding that this was not actually a mental health condition, and leaving it there was causing stigma. So in order to reduce the stigma, while also ensuring access to necessary health interventions, this was placed in a different chapter.”