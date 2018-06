Traveler chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61

Chef and author Anthony Bourdain, who was famous for his unique travels and approach to food, was found dead on Friday. He was 61 years old.

CNN has confirmed Bourdain’s death and reported that the cause of death was suicide.

Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his CNN series, “Parts Unknown”, when his close friend, French chef Eric Ripert, found him unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” said a statement released by CNN on Friday. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller.

His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time,” read the full statement.

Bourdain’s death is the second high-profile suicide that took place this week, after fashion designer Kate Spade died in an apparent suicide Tuesday at her Manhattan apartment.

Personalities from all walks of life mourned Bourdain’s death. Fellow chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted, “Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away.”

Former President Barack Obama shared a picture of him and Bourdain sharing a meal together while in Vietnam in 2016.

“‘Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.’ This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food – but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him.”

Italian actress Asia Argento, whom Bourdain had been dating during the past year, said the chef was someone who “gave all of himself in everything that he did.” After Argento went public with accusations against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein last year, the actress said that Bourdain “was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated.”

The suicide rate in the United States has seen a sharp increase in recent year, and studied have demonstrated the correlation between suicide declines and people calling the national suicide hotline: 1-800-273-TALK. There is also support available in Spanish, at 1-888-628-9454.