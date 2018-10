Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin drops out of investors summit in Saudi Arabia

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday he won’t be attending an investors summit in Saudi Arabia amid increasing pressure on the Trump administration to distance itself from the Saudi royal family over the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

“Just met with @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo and we have decided, I will not be participating int he Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia,” Mnuchin tweeted.

USA Today reports that the Trump administration had initially resisted calls rom lawmakers in both parties to cancel Mnuchin’s planned attendance to the investors conference, known as “Davos in the Desert.” American business leaders and foreign officials began pulling out of the summit a week ago amid mounting evidence that the Saudi regime was involved in Khashoggi’s disappearance.

A prominent Saudi dissident and journalist who last year obtained U.S. permanent residency over fears for his safety, Khashoggi vanished on October 2, after he entered the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials claim there exists gruesome audio and video that reveal Khashoggi was beheaded and dismembered within minutes of entering the compound.

Saudi Arabia has denied any wrongdoing but have failed to provide evidence to support their claim that the journalist left their facilities unharmed.

The White House seemed to have accepted the Saudis denials at face value, with both president Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo emphasizing the long-standing U.S.-Saudi alliance.

Earlier this week, Mnuchin had said he still planned to attend the conference, hosted in Riyadh by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, but the Trump administration seems to finally have succumbed to international pressure, as key world economic players, such as the International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde to French and British finance ministers, had backed out of planned appearances at the summit.