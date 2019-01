TreeHouse will close St. Louis office and cut 170 jobs

TreeHouse Foods will close its St. Louis office this summer in order to reduce costs, all as part of a restructuring effort.

The Illinois-based private label food and beverage company said Wednesday that its St. Louis office will close on June 28, affecting about 170 employees, and that the work would be consolidated into TreeHouse’s facilities in suburban Chicago.

Employees will receive separation pay and outplacement assistance, TreeHouse said.

“We appreciate the contributions that the employees at the St. Louis location have made over time. Our decision to close St. Louis was not taken lightly, and we are committed to providing employee assistance through this challenging transition. As we streamline our organization into four divisions (from five) and build our commercial excellence capabilities, it is both prudent and strategic that we also consolidate our administrative locations,” said CEO and President Steve Oakland in a statement.