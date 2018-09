Tropical Storm Gordon formed Monday and is heading into the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Gordon formed Monday and is moving over the souther tip of Florida. The forecast for its path puts it en route to the Gulf Coast of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Gordon passed over the Upper Keys in South Florida on Monday morning as it slid into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Washington Post reports that at the time, peak sustained winds were 45 mph, but wind gusts were in the 50 mph to 60 mph range. Heavy rain is covering all of South Florida and the storm was moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

There’s a tropical storm warning in effect across southern Florida from Miami to Naples. Wind gusts might reach 60 mph and several inches of rain could fall, according to the National Weather Service.

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama also issued tropical storm warnings. Gordon will likely make landfall early Wednesday morning in these states, as it agains strength in its crossing of the Gulf of Mexico. However, it will not be strong enough to become a hurricane.