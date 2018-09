Tropical Storm Gordon likely to make landfall over central Gulf coast Tuesday evening

Gordon, currently a strong tropical storm is likely to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane over the central Gulf coast Tuesday evening, informs AccuWeather.

The storm made landfall over the Florida Peninsula on Monday.

“Gordon made a first landfall near Flamingo, Florida, shortly after 9 a.m. EDT Monday,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Robert Miller.

Gordon could then make two landfalls in the United States within just a few days.

The tropical storm is moving quickly and is expected to hit from Louisiana to Mississippi during late Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday afternoon. A voluntary evacuation has been ordered in Grand Isle, Louisiana.

By the time Gordon makes landfall on Tuesday, its maximum sustained winds could reach 74 mph and gusts up to 85 mph.

Sporadic power outages and property damage are possible as four to 8 inches of rain can fall from the western Florida Panhandle through southern Alabama and into Mississippi.

Gordon could be eventually joined with a non-tropical system across the northern tier of the country and enhance flooding downpours in the country’s midsection.

AccuWeather expert Dan Kottlowski said that such a “merge would not occur until late in the week and this weekend, but could bring a renewed threat of flooding in parts of the central Plains and Midwest.”