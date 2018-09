Trump accuses China of seeking to meddle in 2018 congressional elections

President Donald Trump accused China of seeking to meddle in the next congressional elections, to be held on November 6. He said Beijing does not want the Republican Party to do well because of the current trade conflict between the Trump administration and China.

“China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election, coming up in November. Against my administration,” Trump said at a UN Security Council meeting on the subject of nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Trump chaired the Council for the first time since becoming president.

Beijing immediately rejected Trump’s claims, during the same meeting. The U.S. president did not provide any evidence for his allegation.

“We did not and will not interfere in any country’s domestic affairs. We refuse to accept any unwarranted accusations against China,” the Chinese government’s top diplomat Wang Yi told the Council.

The United States and China continue to be involved in an escalating trade conflict. Trump said this was at the core of the Chinese attempt to meddle in the November midterm elections.

“They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade and we are winning on trade, we are winning at every level. We don’t want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election.”