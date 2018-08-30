Trump accuses Google of snubbing his State of the Union while promoting Obama’s

President Donald Trump tweeted a video accusing Google of snubbing his State of the Union speech on its homepage in 2018, while promoting Obama’s during his presidency.

The president tweeted the video along the hashtag #StopTheBias. Google countered Trump’s claim by saying that it did feature this year’s speech on its homepage, and highlighting that it did not consider 2017’s Trump’s speech as a State of the Union and neither did Obama’s in 2009.

However, Trump’s claim falls into the narrative popular among conservatives that digital platforms like Google, Facebook, and Twitter are censoring them and calling for regulation against those platforms as a consequence.

According to CNBC, Google said that it did highlight President Trump’s speech on its homepage on January 30, 2018. Google’s website archive, The Wayback Machine, does not hold a record of the promotion but Twitter user @WrockBro points out that Google did promote the president’s state of the union at around 1 a.m. on January 31.

The discrepancy between the president’s claim and Google’s seems to have stemmed from the fact that the Wayback Machine uses Greenwich Mean Time, which is hours later than U.S. Eastern Time.

Google’s homepage is the number one most trafficked site on the web.