Trump accuses Google of snubbing his State of the Union while promoting Obama’s

President Donald Trump tweeted a video accusing Google of snubbing his State of the Union speech on its homepage in 2018, while promoting Obama’s during his presidency.
The president tweeted the video along the hashtag #StopTheBias. Google countered Trump’s claim by saying that it did feature this year’s speech on its homepage, and highlighting that it did not consider 2017’s Trump’s speech as a State of the Union and neither did Obama’s in 2009.
However, Trump’s claim falls into the narrative popular among conservatives that digital platforms like Google, Facebook, and Twitter are censoring them and calling for regulation against those platforms as a consequence.
According to CNBC, Google said that it did highlight President Trump’s speech on its homepage on January 30, 2018. Google’s website archive, The Wayback Machine, does not hold a record of the promotion but Twitter user @WrockBro points out that Google did promote the president’s state of the union at around 1 a.m. on January 31.
The discrepancy between the president’s claim and Google’s seems to have stemmed from the fact that the Wayback Machine uses Greenwich Mean Time, which is hours later than U.S. Eastern Time.
Google’s homepage is the number one most trafficked site on the web.
Trump acusa a Google de desestimar su State of the Union
El presidente Donald Trump tuiteó un video en el que se acusaba a Google de desairar su discurso sobre el Estado de la Unión en su página web en 2018, mientras promovía a Obama durante su presidencia.
El presidente twitteó el video junto con el hashtag #StopTheBias. Google respondió al reclamo de Trump al decir que sí presentó el discurso de este año en su página principal, y resaltó que no consideró el discurso de Trump de 2017 como un Estado de la Unión y tampoco lo hizo el de Obama en 2009.
Sin embargo, el reclamo de Trump cae en la narrativa popular entre los conservadores de que las plataformas digitales como Google, Facebook y Twitter están censurándolos y pidiendo una regulación contra esas plataformas como consecuencia.
Según CNBC, Google dijo que destacó el discurso del presidente Trump en su página web el 30 de enero de 2018. El archivo del sitio web de Google, The Wayback Machine, no contiene un registro de la promoción, pero el usuario de Twitter @WrockBro señala que Google promovió el el estado de la unión del presidente alrededor de la 1 am del 31 de enero.
La discrepancia entre la reclamación del presidente y la de Google parece deberse al hecho de que Wayback Machine utiliza la hora media de Greenwich, que es horas más tarde que la hora del este de EE. UU.
La página principal de Google es el sitio número uno con mayor tráfico en la web.