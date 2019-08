Trump administration moves to allow for indefinite detention of migrant families

The Trump administration announced a proposal on Wednesday to detain undocumented families together indefinitely, replacing a 20-day limit for holding children, which the president said it would discourage migrants from coming to the United States.

The rule was unveiled by acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, and is the latest move in a serious of new rules the administration has been issuing to curb both illegal and legal immigration.

Trump said on Wednesday that he’s concerned about the number of undocumented children attempting to travel into the United States, and argued that the new rule would keep families together.

CNN reports that under what is known as the Flores settlement, the government is required to release a minor from a non-licensed facility as expeditiously as possible, which has been set at 20 days.

McAleenan said at a news conference on Wednesday that, “by closing this key loophole in Flores, the new rule will restore integrity to our immigration system and eliminate the major pull factor fueling the crisis.”

But the proposal would also give the government new licensing authority, which could mean that families can be kept together longer than 20 days.