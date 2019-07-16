Trump administration moves to block almost all immigrants from applying for asylum

The Trump administration unveiled a new rule on Monday to bar almost all immigrants from applying for asylum at the southern border, requiring them to first pursue safe haven in a third country through which they had traveled on the way to the United States.

In a statement issued by both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice, the rule would set a “new bar” for immigrants “by placing further restrictions or limitations on eligibility for aliens who seek asylum in the United States.”

The American Civil Liberties Union called the new rule “patently unlawful” and vowed to file a lawsuit against it.

Reuters reports that the “interim final rule” goes into effect on Tuesday, and would potentially shift the burden onto poorly equipped countries like Mexico and Guatemala to process asylum claims.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the administration had overreached its authority and violated the law.

In a statement, Pelo said: “The President is devastating lives, dishonoring our values and departing from decades of precedent and law in his haste to destroy the lifeline of asylum in America.”