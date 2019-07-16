Trump administration moves to block almost all immigrants from applying for asylum

The Trump administration unveiled a new rule on Monday to bar almost all immigrants from applying for asylum at the southern border, requiring them to first pursue safe haven in a third country through which they had traveled on the way to the United States.
In a statement issued by both the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice, the rule would set a “new bar” for immigrants “by placing further restrictions or limitations on eligibility for aliens who seek asylum in the United States.”
The American Civil Liberties Union called the new rule “patently unlawful” and vowed to file a lawsuit against it.
Reuters reports that the “interim final rule” goes into effect on Tuesday, and would potentially shift the burden onto poorly equipped countries like Mexico and Guatemala to process asylum claims.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the administration had overreached its authority and violated the law.
In a statement, Pelo said: “The President is devastating lives, dishonoring our values and departing from decades of precedent and law in his haste to destroy the lifeline of asylum in America.”
Administración de Trump establece nueva regla para impedir que casi inmigrantes soliciten asilo
El gobierno de Trump reveló una nueva regla el lunes para impedir que casi todos los inmigrantes soliciten asilo en la frontera sur, obligándoles a buscar primero un refugio seguro en un tercer país a través del cual viajaron de camino a los Estados Unidos.
En una declaración emitida tanto por el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional como por el Departamento de Justicia, la regla establecería una “nueva barra” para los inmigrantes “al colocar más restricciones o limitaciones a la elegibilidad de los extranjeros que buscan asilo en los Estados Unidos”.
La American Civil Liberties Union calificó a la nueva regla de “patentemente ilegal” y prometió presentar una demanda contra ella.
Reuters informa que la “regla final interina” entrará en vigencia el martes, y podría trasladar la carga a países mal equipados como México y Guatemala para procesar las solicitudes de asilo.
La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, dijo que la administración había excedido su autoridad y había violado la ley.
En una declaración, Pelo dijo: “El presidente está devastando vidas, deshonrando nuestros valores y apartándose de décadas de precedentes y leyes en su prisa por destruir la vida del asilo en Estados Unidos”.