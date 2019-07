Trump administration moves to cut 3 million from food stamps

The Trump administration proposed a rule on Tuesday to tighten food stamp eligibility that would cut about 3.1 million people from the program, officials with the Department of Agriculture said.

Reuters reports that the administration rolled out rule changes to the food stamps, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), after efforts to pass new restrictions on it were blocked by Congress last year. The program provides free food to about 40 million Americans, or 12 percent of the total national population.

The USDA argues the move is a way to save money and help eliminate what it sees as the widespread abuse of the program. But Democrats and advocacy groups see it as an attack on the nation’s poorest and as hypocrisy from the Republicans, given that they passed a tax cut for the wealthy, which meant millions in income from tax revenue to the U.S. government.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters: “To cut money for people who need to be fed? It’s just another example of the heartlessness of this administration.”