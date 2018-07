Trump administration officials will meet with López Obrador’s team

A delegation of Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will fly to Mexico City on Friday to meet with Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s team.

López Obrador won the Mexican presidential election last July 1. He will be sworn in next December 1.

The delegation will meet with Mexico’s president-elect at his campaign headquarters. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and presidential adviser Jared Kushner will also attend the meeting.

López Obrador said Trump “has been very respectful” and did not bring up the topic of the border wall, which the U.S. president keeps insisting the Mexican government will pay for.

The leftist politician is expected to offer more resistance to the Trump administration, in contrast with the largely passive current administration of Enrique Peña Nieto. However, López Obrador has acknowledged the good treatment he has received from the U.S. government.

“I thank him a lot, I say so sincerely, for the respectful treatment we have received from President Trump and the U.S. government. We are interested in having a good relationship with the people and government of the United States.”