Trump administration reunites only half of children separated from families

The Trump administration claimed Thursday it had completed the first round of reunifications of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, in compliance with a federal judge order to do so.

Over 3,000 children have been separated from their parents since Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared a “zero tolerance” policy for illegal immigrants. The government is currently holding 103 children under the age of five. U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw had imposed a deadline for the government to reunite said children with their families. The deadline expired Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services, which has custody of the minors, and the Department of Homeland Security, which has custody of most of the adults, issued a join statement saying they had reunited 57 children with their families.

The government is claiming that special circumstances are preventing them from reuniting the rest of the children, an argument that Sabraw accepts. ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt, who led the lawsuit against the administration’s family separations said the ACLU will recommend punishment against the government for being two days late. “Make no mistake about it: the government missed the deadline even for these 57 children.”

Sabraw will hold a court hearing Friday morning in San Diego to decide if the government did enough. If he holds the government accountable for missing his deadlines, government officials could be found in contempt of court and punished.