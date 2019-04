Trump administration seeks emergency court order to continue its asylum policy

The Trump administration is looking to save its program of sending asylum seekers back to Mexico through filing an emergency motion with a U.S. court of Appeals, asking it to block an injunction that is set to shut down the policy on Friday afternoon.

Reuters reports that the government told the U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco that the United States faced a “humanitarian and security crisis” at the southern border and needed immediate intervention to deal with the increasing number of refugees.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Richard Seeborg ruled the policy was contrary to U.S. immigration law. Seeborg issued a nationwide injunction blocking the program and ordered it to take effect at 8 p.m.

Since January, the Trump administration has sent more than 1,000 asylum seekers, mostly from Central America, back to Mexico to wait months or years for their claims to be processed.

Although the government is appealing Seeborg’s ruling, Reuters reported that the Trump administration was allowing some asylum seekers from Mexico to return to the United States.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, where the government filed its appeal, has been a frequent target for Trump’s criticisms of the judicial system, which has blocked his immigration policies numerous times.