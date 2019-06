Trump administration suspends education programs for migrant children

The Trump administration announced that it is suspending, educational, legal and recreational programs for migrant children in its custody, arguing that the influx of children crossing the border without a parent or legal guardian was putting a “tremendous strain” on the resources of the agency tasked with housing them.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement, the agency that houses the migrant children, asked Congress for an additional $2.88 billion to increase shelter capacity, and has instructed providers in its network to stop providing services “that are not directly necessary for the protection of life and safety”, according to Evelyn Stauffer, an HHS spokeswoman.

Reuters reports that on May 30, HHS official Mark Boss sent an email to providers informing them that the costs budgeted for educational and recreational activities, including staff associated with those programs, were “unallowable costs” for any federal funds received after May 22.

Border agents apprehended 11,507 unaccompanied children on the southwest border in May, an 80% increase from a year earlier, according to government date released on Wednesday.