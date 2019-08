Trump administration weakens wildlife protection laws

The Trump administration announced on Monday a major overhaul to the Endangered Species Act in a move to reduce regulations. Environmentalists say that the changes would push more animals and plants to extinction because of threats from climate change and human activities.

The changes end protections for animals newly deemed threatened and allow federal authorities to take into account the economic cost of protecting a particular species.

USA Today reports that the Endangered Species Act protects more than 1,600 species in the USA and its territories.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said in a statement: “The best way to uphold the Endangered Species Act is to do everything we can to ensure it remains effective in achieving its ultimate goal — recovery of our rarest species… The act’s effectiveness rests on clear, consistent and efficient implementation.”

Noah Greenwald, endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity said in a statement: “We’ll fight the Trump administration in court to block this rewrite, which only serves the oil industry and other polluters who see endangered species as pesky inconveniences.”

The act helped save the bald eagle, California condor, the grizzly bear and dozens of other animals and plants from extinction since it was signed to law by President Richard Nixon.