Trump administration will take tough stance against International Criminal Court

The United States announced on Monday that it will adopt an aggressive posture against the International Criminal Court in The Hague, threatening sanctions against its judges if they proceed with an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Americans in Afghanistan, CNBC reports.
National Security adviser John Bolton is scheduled to make a midday speech to the Federalist Society, a conservative group, in Washington, addressing the issue.
“The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court,” Reuters informs that Bolton will say, according to a draft of his speech.
Bolton will also formally announce the closure of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington in retaliation for Palestinian attempts to prompt an ICC investigation of Israel.
“The United States will always stand with our friend and ally, Israel”, Bolton will say according to the draft text.
“We will not cooperate with the ICC. We will provide no assistance to the ICC. We will not join the ICC. We will let the ICC die on its own. After all, for all intents and purposes ,the ICC is already dead to us,” Bolton’s harsh draft text reads.
The court’s aim is to bring to justice the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.
The United States did not ratify the Rome treaty that established the International Criminal Court in 2002, back in the George W. Bush administration. During Obama’s tenure, the U.S. took some steps to cooperate with the organization.
Administración de Trump adoptará posición firme contra Corte Penal Internacional
Estados Unidos anunció el lunes que adoptará una postura agresiva contra la Corte Penal Internacional en La Haya, amenazando con sanciones contra sus jueces si proceden con una investigación sobre supuestos crímenes de guerra cometidos por estadounidenses en Afganistán, informa CNBC.
El consejero de Seguridad Nacional, John Bolton, tiene previsto pronunciar un discurso al mediodía ante la Sociedad Federalista, un grupo conservador, en Washington, que aborda el tema.
“Estados Unidos usará todos los medios necesarios para proteger a nuestros ciudadanos y los de nuestros aliados de un enjuiciamiento injusto por parte de este tribunal ilegítimo”, informa Reuters que Bolton dirá, según un borrador de su discurso.
Bolton también anunciará formalmente el cierre de la oficina de la Organización de Liberación de Palestina (OLP) en Washington en represalia por los intentos palestinos de impulsar una investigación de la CPI sobre Israel.
“Estados Unidos siempre estará de pie con nuestro amigo y aliado, Israel”, dirá Bolton según el borrador del texto.
“No cooperaremos con la CPI. No proporcionaremos asistencia a la CPI. No nos uniremos a la CPI. Dejaremos que la CPI muera por sí sola. Después de todo, para todos los efectos, la CPI ya está muerta para nosotros”, dice el duro borrador del texto de Bolton.
El objetivo de la corte es llevar ante la justicia a los perpetradores de crímenes de guerra, crímenes de lesa humanidad y genocidio.
Los Estados Unidos no ratificaron el tratado de Roma que estableció la Corte Penal Internacional en 2002, en la administración de George W. Bush. Durante el mandato de Obama, EE. UU. tomó algunas medidas para cooperar con la organización.