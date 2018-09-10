Trump administration will take tough stance against International Criminal Court

The United States announced on Monday that it will adopt an aggressive posture against the International Criminal Court in The Hague, threatening sanctions against its judges if they proceed with an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by Americans in Afghanistan, CNBC reports.

National Security adviser John Bolton is scheduled to make a midday speech to the Federalist Society, a conservative group, in Washington, addressing the issue.

“The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court,” Reuters informs that Bolton will say, according to a draft of his speech.

Bolton will also formally announce the closure of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) office in Washington in retaliation for Palestinian attempts to prompt an ICC investigation of Israel.

“The United States will always stand with our friend and ally, Israel”, Bolton will say according to the draft text.

“We will not cooperate with the ICC. We will provide no assistance to the ICC. We will not join the ICC. We will let the ICC die on its own. After all, for all intents and purposes ,the ICC is already dead to us,” Bolton’s harsh draft text reads.

The court’s aim is to bring to justice the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

The United States did not ratify the Rome treaty that established the International Criminal Court in 2002, back in the George W. Bush administration. During Obama’s tenure, the U.S. took some steps to cooperate with the organization.