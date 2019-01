Trump ally Roger Stone charged in Russia investigation

President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone was arrested on Friday on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements related to the release of stolen Democratic Party emails during the 2016 presidential campaign, Reuters reports.

Stone, an advisor to Trump in his bid for the White House, was arrested early Friday morning and scheduled to appear at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at 11 a.m.

Stone was charged with seven criminal counts accusing him of lying to Congress about his public statements and communications with others that suggested he may have had advance knowledge of plans by Wikileaks to release hacked emails.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Friday that the Stone indictment is unrelated to the president or the White House. “The charges brought against Mr. Stone have nothing to do with the president, has nothing to do with the White House,” she told CNN. “The president did nothing wrong.”

In the charging documents, Wikileaks is referred to as Organization 1. The documents included new details about an incident in which a senior campaign official “was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization 1 had regarding the Clinton Campaign.”