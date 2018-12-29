Trump announces “big progress” on trade deal with China

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Saturday that he had a “long and very good call” with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that a possible trade deal between the United States and China was well on its tracks.
As the partial government shutdown entered its eighth day, the president remained in Washington, sending out tweets attacking Democrats and talking about possibly improved relations with China.
Trump and Xi had previously agreed to a ceasefire in the trade war, deciding to hold off on imposing more tariffs for 90 days starting Dec. 1 while they negotiate a deal to end months of escalating trade tensions.
Trump wrote in Twitter: “Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China. Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!”
The Chinese State media also reported the call, quoting Xi as saying that both countries have been working to implement a consensus reached with Trump.
“I hope that the two teams will meet each other half way, work hard, and strive to reach an agreement that is mutually beneficial and beneficial to the world as soon as possible,” Xi said, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.
Trump anuncia “gran progreso” en acuerdo comercial con China
El presidente Donald Trump anunció en Twitter el sábado que había tenido “una larga y muy buena decisión” con el presidente chino Xi Jinping y que un posible acuerdo comercial entre Estados Unidos y China estaba bien encaminado.
Mientras el cierre parcial del gobierno entró en su octavo día, el presidente permaneció en Washington, enviando tweets en contra de los demócratas y hablando de una posible mejora de las relaciones con China.
Trump y Xi habían acordado previamente un alto el fuego en la guerra comercial, decidiendo no imponer más aranceles durante 90 días a partir del 1 de diciembre, mientras negocian un acuerdo para poner fin a los meses de escalada de las tensiones comerciales.
Trump escribió en Twitter: “Recibí una llamada larga y muy buena con el presidente Xi de China. El trato se está moviendo muy bien. Si se hace, será muy completo, cubriendo todos los temas, áreas y puntos de disputa. ¡Se está haciendo un gran progreso!”.
Los medios estatales chinos también informaron el llamado, citando a Xi diciendo que ambos países han estado trabajando para implementar un consenso alcanzado con Trump.
“Espero que los dos equipos se encuentren a medio camino, trabajen duro y se esfuercen por alcanzar un acuerdo que sea mutuamente beneficioso y beneficioso para el mundo tan pronto como sea posible”, dijo Xi, según la agencia estatal de noticias Xinhua.