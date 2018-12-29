Trump announces “big progress” on trade deal with China

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on Saturday that he had a “long and very good call” with Chinese President Xi Jinping and that a possible trade deal between the United States and China was well on its tracks.

As the partial government shutdown entered its eighth day, the president remained in Washington, sending out tweets attacking Democrats and talking about possibly improved relations with China.

Trump and Xi had previously agreed to a ceasefire in the trade war, deciding to hold off on imposing more tariffs for 90 days starting Dec. 1 while they negotiate a deal to end months of escalating trade tensions.

Trump wrote in Twitter: “Just had a long and very good call with President Xi of China. Deal is moving along very well. If made, it will be very comprehensive, covering all subjects, areas and points of dispute. Big progress being made!”

The Chinese State media also reported the call, quoting Xi as saying that both countries have been working to implement a consensus reached with Trump.

“I hope that the two teams will meet each other half way, work hard, and strive to reach an agreement that is mutually beneficial and beneficial to the world as soon as possible,” Xi said, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.