Trump announces he’ll start cutting off foreign aid as migrant caravan approaches United States

President Trump tweeted Monday morning that the United States will begin cutting foreign aid to Central American countries, including Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, for not being “able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country”, as a migrant caravan headed to the United States has made its way into Mexico, departing from Honduras.

“Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S.,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.”

Trump had issued that same threat as the caravan made its way through Central America. It has also criticized Mexico for failing to stop the migrants.

“Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the caravan heading to the southern border of the United States.” He also claimed without evidence that criminals and Middle Easterners were part of the caravan.

Trump has also targeted Democrats for being guilty of laws that allow such a caravan to reach the border with Mexico and enter the United States.

“Every time you see a caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic immigration laws! Remember the midterms!”