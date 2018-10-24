Trump announces he’ll start cutting off foreign aid as migrant caravan approaches United States

President Trump tweeted Monday morning that the United States will begin cutting foreign aid to Central American countries, including Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, for not being “able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country”, as a migrant caravan headed to the United States has made its way into Mexico, departing from Honduras.
“Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S.,” Trump tweeted on Monday. “We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.”
Trump had issued that same threat as the caravan made its way through Central America. It has also criticized Mexico for failing to stop the migrants.
“Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the caravan heading to the southern border of the United States.” He also claimed without evidence that criminals and Middle Easterners were part of the caravan.
Trump has also targeted Democrats for being guilty of laws that allow such a caravan to reach the border with Mexico and enter the United States.
“Every time you see a caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our country illegally, think of and blame the Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic immigration laws! Remember the midterms!”
Trump anuncia que comenzará a cortar ayuda extranjera a medida que caravana de migrantes se acerca a Estados Unidos
El presidente Trump twitteó el lunes por la mañana que Estados Unidos comenzará a recortar la ayuda externa a los países de América Central, incluidos Guatemala, Honduras y El Salvador, por no poder “hacer el trabajo de impedir que las personas salgan de su país”, mientras una caravana de migrantes dirigida a los Estados Unidos se ha abierto camino hacia México, saliendo desde Honduras.
“Guatemala, Honduras y El Salvador no pudieron hacer el trabajo de impedir que las personas salgan de su país y vayan ilegalmente a los Estados Unidos”, escribió Trump en Twitter el lunes. “Ahora comenzaremos a reducir sustancialmente la ayuda externa masiva que se les da habitualmente”.
Trump había emitido la misma amenaza cuando la caravana se abrió camino a través de Centroamérica. También ha criticado a México por no haber detenido a los migrantes.
“Lamentablemente, parece que la policía y los militares de México no pueden detener la caravana que se dirige a la frontera sur de los Estados Unidos”. También afirmó sin pruebas que criminales y personas de Medio Oriente eran parte de la caravana.
Trump también se ha dirigido a los demócratas por ser culpables de las leyes que permiten que una caravana llegue a la frontera con México y entre a los Estados Unidos.
“¡Cada vez que ves una caravana, o personas que vienen ilegalmente, o intentan ingresar ilegalmente a nuestro país, culpen a los demócratas por no darnos los votos para cambiar nuestras patéticas leyes de inmigración! ¡Recuerden las elecciones de noviembre!”.