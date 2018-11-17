Trump answers Mueller’s Russia questions

Donald Trump says he has finished answering questions into alleged Russian intervention during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump told reporters that he had personally answered the questions “very easily”, but that they had not yet been submitted to Robert Mueller’s team.
Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel to investigate possible collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia in order to win the presidential election in 2016.
Trump has repeatedly denied any accusations, calling the probe “a witch hunt”.
On Thursday, Trump called Mueller “conflicted” via Twitter. He also called the investigation “absolutely nuts,” adding that those involved in the long-running probe “are a disgrace to our nation.”
Last week, Trump forced the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and replaced him with Matthew Whitaker, who now oversees the Mueller investigation and has the power to fire Mueller or end the investigation.
Trump told reporters that the investigation had wasted “millions and millions of dollars” and “should never have taken place.”
Trump said that he believed there were trick questions among those who he answered. “I’m sure they’re tricked-up because, you know, they like to catch people.”
He also made clear that he himself had answered the questions .”My lawyers don’t write answers. I write answers,” he said. “I was asked a series of questions. I’ve answered them very easily.”
Trump responde preguntas de Mueller sobre Rusia
Donald Trump dice que ha terminado de responder preguntas sobre la supuesta intervención rusa durante la campaña presidencial de 2016.
Trump dijo a los reporteros que él personalmente había respondido las preguntas “muy fácilmente”, pero que aún no se habían enviado al equipo de Robert Mueller.
Mueller fue nombrado Fiscal Especial para investigar la posible colusión de la campaña de Trump con Rusia para ganar las elecciones presidenciales en 2016.
Trump ha negado repetidamente cualquier acusación, llamando a la investigación “una cacería de brujas”.
El jueves, Trump calificó a Mueller como “en conflicto” a través de Twitter. También llamó a la investigación “absolutamente loca”, y agregó que los involucrados en la investigación “son una desgracia para nuestra nación”.
La semana pasada, Trump forzó la renuncia del fiscal general Jeff Sessions y lo reemplazó con Matthew Whitaker, quien ahora supervisa la investigación de Mueller y tiene el poder de despedir a Mueller o de terminar la investigación.
Trump dijo a los reporteros que la investigación había desperdiciado “millones y millones de dólares” y que “nunca debería haber tenido lugar”.
Trump dijo que creía que había preguntas engañosas entre las que contestó. “Estoy seguro de que hay preguntas engañosas porque, ya saben, les gusta atrapar a la gente”.
También dejó en claro que él mismo había respondido las preguntas. “Mis abogados no escriben las respuestas. Yo las escribo”, dijo. “Me hicieron una serie de preguntas. Las he respondido muy fácilmente”.