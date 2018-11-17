Trump answers Mueller’s Russia questions

Donald Trump says he has finished answering questions into alleged Russian intervention during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump told reporters that he had personally answered the questions “very easily”, but that they had not yet been submitted to Robert Mueller’s team.

Mueller was appointed as Special Counsel to investigate possible collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia in order to win the presidential election in 2016.

Trump has repeatedly denied any accusations, calling the probe “a witch hunt”.

On Thursday, Trump called Mueller “conflicted” via Twitter. He also called the investigation “absolutely nuts,” adding that those involved in the long-running probe “are a disgrace to our nation.”

Last week, Trump forced the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and replaced him with Matthew Whitaker, who now oversees the Mueller investigation and has the power to fire Mueller or end the investigation.

Trump told reporters that the investigation had wasted “millions and millions of dollars” and “should never have taken place.”

Trump said that he believed there were trick questions among those who he answered. “I’m sure they’re tricked-up because, you know, they like to catch people.”

He also made clear that he himself had answered the questions .”My lawyers don’t write answers. I write answers,” he said. “I was asked a series of questions. I’ve answered them very easily.”