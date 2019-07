Trump attacks congresswoman Ilhan Omar at rally: crowd chants “send her back”

A crowd at a Donald Trump rally on Wednesday night chanted “send her back! Send her back!” Int eference to congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who arrived almost 30 years ago as a child refugee in the United States.

In a 2020 campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump again attacked congresswomen known as “the squad” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Omar herself— calling them “hate-filled extremists.”

The racist attacks against these lawmakers, all women of color, by the President started on Sunday when he said via Twitter that they should “go back” to other countries.

On Tuesday, House Democrats voted to pass a resolution condemning the president’s remarks. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “To do anything less would be a shocking rejection of our values and a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people.”

The scene has drawn condemnation from both left-wing and right-wing commentators. Joe Walsh, a conservative radio host and former Republican congressman, tweeted that the chant “is ugly. It’s ignorant. It’s dangerous. And it’s un-American. It’s flat out bigotry. And every Republican should condemn this bigotry immediately. Stop this now.”

Omar herself, as The Guardian reports, responded with a tweet late on Wednesday evening, quoting a poem by Maya Angelou: “You may shoot me with your words, you may cut me with your eyes, you may kill me with your hatefulness, but still, like air, I’ll rise.”