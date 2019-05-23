Trump attacks Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, during infrastructure talks

President Donald Trump cut short a White House meeting with Democratic lawmakers on infrastructure, and attacked Nancy Pelosi over her remarks that Trump is engaged in a cover-up and added that he could not work with them unless they dropped multiple investigations.
The Republican president told reporters at an unscheduled Rose Garden appearance, “I don’t do cover-ups.”
Pelosi, the top congressional Democrat, mentioned afterwards the possibility of impeachment: “The fact is, in plain sight in the public domain, this president is obstructing justice and he’s engaged in a cover-up – and that could be an impeachable offense,” Pelosi said at an event at the Center for American Progress.
After the meeting was cut short, Democrats accused Trump of setting them up and expressed concern about his conduct.
Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, told Reuters: “The president has made it clear he doesn’t want to consider any substantive issue as long as he’s under investigation.”
Durbin added: “I’ve got news for the president: Every president is under investigation. That’s the nature of our Constitution.”
Trump ataca a demócratas, Nancy Pelosi, durante conversaciones de infraestructura
El presidente Donald Trump interrumpió una reunión de la Casa Blanca con legisladores demócratas sobre infraestructura, y atacó a Nancy Pelosi por sus comentarios de que Trump estaba involucrado en un encubrimiento y agregó que no podía trabajar con ellos a menos que abandonaran múltiples investigaciones.
El presidente republicano dijo a los reporteros en una aparición no programada en el Rose Garden: “No hago encubrimientos”.
Pelosi, el principal demócrata del Congreso, mencionó luego la posibilidad de un juicio político: “El hecho es que, a simple vista, en el dominio público, este presidente está obstruyendo la justicia y está involucrado en un encubrimiento, y eso podría ser una ofensa impugnable”. Pelosi dijo en un evento en el Center for American Progress.
Después de que la reunión fue interrumpida, los demócratas acusaron a Trump de organizarlos y expresaron preocupación por su conducta.
Dick Durbin, el demócrata del Senado Nº 2, dijo a Reuters: “El presidente ha dejado claro que no quiere considerar ningún tema de fondo mientras esté bajo investigación”.
Durbin agregó: “Tengo noticias para el presidente: todo presidente está bajo investigación. Esa es la naturaleza de nuestra Constitución “.