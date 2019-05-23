Trump attacks Democrats, Nancy Pelosi, during infrastructure talks

President Donald Trump cut short a White House meeting with Democratic lawmakers on infrastructure, and attacked Nancy Pelosi over her remarks that Trump is engaged in a cover-up and added that he could not work with them unless they dropped multiple investigations.

The Republican president told reporters at an unscheduled Rose Garden appearance, “I don’t do cover-ups.”

Pelosi, the top congressional Democrat, mentioned afterwards the possibility of impeachment: “The fact is, in plain sight in the public domain, this president is obstructing justice and he’s engaged in a cover-up – and that could be an impeachable offense,” Pelosi said at an event at the Center for American Progress.

After the meeting was cut short, Democrats accused Trump of setting them up and expressed concern about his conduct.

Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, told Reuters: “The president has made it clear he doesn’t want to consider any substantive issue as long as he’s under investigation.”

Durbin added: “I’ve got news for the president: Every president is under investigation. That’s the nature of our Constitution.”