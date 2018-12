Trump attacks Federal Reserve and stock market plunges

President Donald Trump attacked America’s central bank, prompting the stock market to a historic plunge.

In a tweet, Trump said the Federal Reserve was “the only problem” of the American economy.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin scrambled to calm investors.

The BBC reports that the Dow Jones fell more than 650 pints on Monday, and is on track for its worst December since 1931 during the Great Depression.

The turmoil comes amid a partial government shutdown, US-China trade tensions and reports the president has discussed firing Fed chairman Jerome Powell.

Trump tweeted on Monday: “The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don’t have a feel for the Market, they don’t understand necessary trade wars or strong dollars or even Democrat shutdowns over borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch – he can’t putt!”

On Monday, Mnuchin called the chief executives of America’s six largest banks in an effort to sooth the anxiety over the president’s remarks.

He also called top market regulators and officials from the US central bank to calm down fears about the economy.