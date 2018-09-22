Trump attacks Kavanaugh’s accuser

In a series of tweets on Friday, President Donald Trump went after Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, a woman who alleges the judge sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school.
California professor Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh a few weeks ago through the office of Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Both Kavanaugh and Ford are expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week.
Trump claimed that if the attack Ford alleges “was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities.”
Trump also threw into question the validity of Ford’s accusations, casting a political light over them by saying that Kavanaugh is “under assault by radical left wing politicians.”
“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place,” Trump tweeted.
The president has not had a good track record when it comes to accusations of sexual assault, directed to either people close to him or himself, as he has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women in the past.
CNN reports that those close to the president say he has privately voiced suspicion about the #MeToo movement and complained that decades-old allegations could ruin men’s lives in an instant.
The president currently stands accused of various levels of sexual misconduct by 15 women. Trump has denied all those claims.
Trump ataca a acusadora de Kavanaugh
En una serie de tweets el viernes, el presidente Donald Trump fue tras la acusadora del candidato a la Corte Suprema Brett Kavanaugh, una mujer que alega que el juez la agredió sexualmente cuando ambos estaban en el bachillerato.
La profesora de California Christine Blasey Ford acusó a Kavanaugh hace algunas semanas a través de la oficina de la senadora demócrata de California Dianne Feinstein. Se espera que tanto Kavanaugh como Ford testifiquen ante el Comité Judicial del Senado la próxima semana.
Trump afirmó que si el ataque que Ford alega “fue tan malo como ella dice, los cargos se habrían presentado inmediatamente ante las autoridades locales”.
Trump también puso en duda la validez de las acusaciones de Ford, arrojando una luz política sobre ellas al decir que Kavanaugh está “bajo el asalto de los políticos radicales de izquierda”.
“No tengo dudas de que, si el ataque al Dr. Ford fue tan malo como ella dice, los cargos se habrían presentado de inmediato ante las autoridades locales del orden público por parte de sus padres amorosos. Le pido que traiga esos documentos para que podamos conocer la fecha, la hora y el lugar”, tuiteó Trump.
El presidente no ha tenido un buen historial en lo que respecta a acusaciones de agresión sexual, dirigido a personas cercanas a él o él mismo, ya que varias mujeres lo acusaron de conducta sexual inapropiada en el pasado.
CNN informa que aquellos cercanos al presidente dicen que ha expresado en privado sospechas sobre el movimiento #MeToo y se ha quejado de que denuncias de hace décadas podrían arruinar la vida de los hombres en un instante.
El presidente actualmente es acusado de varios niveles de mala conducta sexual por 15 mujeres. Trump ha negado todas esas afirmaciones.