Trump attacks Kavanaugh’s accuser

In a series of tweets on Friday, President Donald Trump went after Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, a woman who alleges the judge sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school.

California professor Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh a few weeks ago through the office of Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Both Kavanaugh and Ford are expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week.

Trump claimed that if the attack Ford alleges “was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities.”

Trump also threw into question the validity of Ford’s accusations, casting a political light over them by saying that Kavanaugh is “under assault by radical left wing politicians.”

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place,” Trump tweeted.

The president has not had a good track record when it comes to accusations of sexual assault, directed to either people close to him or himself, as he has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women in the past.

CNN reports that those close to the president say he has privately voiced suspicion about the #MeToo movement and complained that decades-old allegations could ruin men’s lives in an instant.

The president currently stands accused of various levels of sexual misconduct by 15 women. Trump has denied all those claims.