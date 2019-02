Trump attacks Spike Lee after Oscars speech

President Donald Trump went after director Spike Lee, this after the filmmaker used his Oscar acceptance speech to urge mobilization for the 2020 election.

Trump tweeted on Monday that Lee did a “racist hit on your President,” to later add that he [Trump] had “done more for African Americans” than “almost” any other president.

Lee’s film “BlacKkKlansman” won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay. The film includes footage of Trump after the 2017 violent white supremacist protest in Charlottesville, Virginia. The clip features the now infamous president’s remarks about neo-nazis featuring “fine people” among their ranks.

Lee did not directly name Trump but he stressed the importance of the presidential election next year. Lee said: “Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.”

Trump, in his tweet, responded to Lee: “Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (criminal justice reform, lowest unemployment numbers in history, tax cuts, etc) than almost any other president!”