Trump attacks tariffs critics calling them “weak politicians”

President Donald Trump attacked lawmakers upset over his imposing tariffs on commercial allies by calling them “weak” on Twitter.

The president has faced criticism for initiating a trade war with allies Mexico, Canada and the European Union, and commercial partner China.

“Every time I see a weak politician asking to stop trade talks or the use of tariffs to counter unfair tariffs, I wonder, what can they be thinking? Are we just going to continue and let our farmers and country get ripped off? Lost $817 billion on trade last year. No weakness!”

The president also said those attacking him should “be cool”.

“When you have people snipping at your heels during a negotiation, it will only take longer to make a deal, and the deal will never be as good as it could have been with unity,” he said in a second post. “Negotiations are going really well, be cool. The end result will be worth it!”

Among those critics, are top members of his own party, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Mitch McConnell, who have spoken out against the tariffs.

The president has promised that his trade strategy will ultimately benefit farmers. Trump introduced a proposal for the government to offer $12 billion in one-time aid to farmers to mitigate their expected losses. Some GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis) called the proposal “more and more like a Soviet type of economy.”

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee said the proposed action would amount to “a policy that requires farmers to go on welfare.”