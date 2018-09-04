Trump attacks union leader on Labor Day

President Donald Trump spent his Labor Day attacking AFL-CIO union leader Richard Trumka.

Trump tweeted that Trumka “represented his union poorly on television this weekend”, adding, “it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem!”

Trumka appeared on “Fox News Sunday” over the weekend saying that the new North American Free Trade Agreement should include Canada. The organization Trumka presides acts as an umbrella group for most unions, and he said that the economies of the United States, Canada and Mexico are “integrated” and “it’s pretty hard to see how that would work without having Canada in the deal.”

Trump’s remarks were in direct opposition to what Trump said Saturday on Twitter about there being “no political necessity” to keep Canada in NAFTA. However, as ABC News points out, it’s unlikely that the president can unilaterally exclude Canada from NAFTA without the approval of Congress.

Trumka also criticized Trump and his economic policies: “the things that he’s done to hurt workers outpace what he’s done to help workers,” arguing that the current administration has not put in place an infrastructure program and the overturned regulations “will hurt us on the job.”