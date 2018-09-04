Trump attacks union leader on Labor Day

President Donald Trump spent his Labor Day attacking AFL-CIO union leader Richard Trumka.
Trump tweeted that Trumka “represented his union poorly on television this weekend”, adding, “it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem!”
Trumka appeared on “Fox News Sunday” over the weekend saying that the new North American Free Trade Agreement should include Canada. The organization Trumka presides acts as an umbrella group for most unions, and he said that the economies of the United States, Canada and Mexico are “integrated” and “it’s pretty hard to see how that would work without having Canada in the deal.”
Trump’s remarks were in direct opposition to what Trump said Saturday on Twitter about there being “no political necessity” to keep Canada in NAFTA. However, as ABC News points out, it’s unlikely that the president can unilaterally exclude Canada from NAFTA without the approval of Congress.
Trumka also criticized Trump and his economic policies: “the things that he’s done to hurt workers outpace what he’s done to help workers,” arguing that the current administration has not put in place an infrastructure program and the overturned regulations “will hurt us on the job.”
Trump ataca a líder sindical en Día del Trabajo
El presidente Donald Trump pasó su Día del Trabajo atacando al líder sindical de AFL-CIO, Richard Trumka.
Trump tuiteó que Trumka “representó pobremente a su sindicato en televisión este fin de semana” y agregó que “es fácil ver por qué los sindicatos lo están haciendo mal”. ¡Es demócrata!”.
Trumka apareció en “Fox News Sunday” durante el fin de semana diciendo que el nuevo Acuerdo de Libre Comercio de América del Norte debería incluir a Canadá. La organización que Trumka preside actúa como grupo paraguas para la mayoría de los sindicatos, y dijo que las economías de Estados Unidos, Canadá y México están “integradas” y que “es bastante difícil ver cómo funcionaría sin tener a Canadá en el acuerdo”.
Las declaraciones de Trumka contradijeron a lo que el presidente Trump había dicho el sábado sobre no haber “necesidad política” para mantener a Canadá en el TLCAN. Sin embargo, como señala ABC News, es poco probable que el presidente pueda excluir unilateralmente a Canadá del TLCAN sin la aprobación del Congreso.
Trumka también criticó a Trump y sus políticas económicas: “las cosas que ha hecho para dañar a los trabajadores superan lo que ha hecho para ayudar a los trabajadores”, argumentando que la administración actual no ha puesto en marcha un programa de infraestructura y afirmando que las regulaciones volcadas “nos perjudicarán en el futuro”.