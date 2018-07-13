“Trump baby” balloon flies over central London in anti-Trump protests

Crowds in central London gathered on Friday to protest the U.S. president’s visit to the United Kingdom. The demonstrations, which include several organized marches by various groups, will be overseen by a “Trump baby” balloon which will fly over the British capital.
A giant balloon depicting the U.S. leader as an angry, screaming orange baby in a diaper, with a cellphone clutched on his hand and showing Twitter on the screen, got the final approval from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, to fly over London.
Leo Murray, the Trump baby’s” daddy, told CBS News that the design of the balloon was chosen deliberately because Trump “is uniquely vulnerable to personal insults, so we just got right down at his level, to speak to him in a language that he understands.” He says the idea came up one afternoon at a pub with friends.
Trump is meeting Prime Minister Theresa May miles away from the center. However, he has made evident that he feels unwelcome in the British capital, after suggesting that was part of the reason he wasn’t spending much time there during his U.K. visit.
Trump’s policies on immigration, women, race relations and climate change have made him deeply unpopular in the United Kingdom.
According to recent surveys by British polling organization YouGov, only 11 percent of Britons think Mr. Trump is a “great” or “good president”, while 67 percent said they believed he was a “poor” or “terrible president.”
Globo “Trump baby” sobrevuela centro de Londres en protestas contra Trump
Multitudes en el centro de Londres se reunieron el viernes para protestar contra la visita del presidente de los Estados Unidos al Reino Unido. Las demostraciones, que incluyen varias marchas organizadas por varios grupos, son sobrevoladas por un globo “Trump baby” en la capital británica.
Un globo gigante que representa al líder estadounidense como un bebé naranja enojado y chillón en un pañal, con un teléfono celular aferrado a su mano y mostrando Twitter en la pantalla, obtuvo la aprobación final del alcalde de Londres, Sadiq Khan, para volar sobre Londres.
Leo Murray, el denominado “papá del bebé Trump”, dijo a CBS News que el diseño del globo se eligió deliberadamente porque Trump “es excepcionalmente vulnerable a los insultos personales, así que nos limitamos a su nivel, para hablar con él en un idioma que él entiende”. Murray dijo que la idea surgió una tarde en un pub con amigos.
Trump se reunirá con la primera ministra Theresa May a kilómetros del centro. Sin embargo, ha dejado en claro que no se siente bienvenido en la capital británica, después de sugerir que fue parte de la razón por la que no pasará mucho tiempo allí durante su visita al Reino Unido.
Las políticas de Trump sobre inmigración, mujeres, relaciones raciales y cambio climático lo han hecho profundamente impopular en el Reino Unido.
Según encuestas recientes de la organización encuestadora británica YouGov, solo el 11 por ciento de los británicos cree que Trump es un “gran” o “buen presidente”, mientras que el 67 por ciento dijo que creía que era un “mal” o “terrible presidente”.