“Trump baby” balloon flies over central London in anti-Trump protests

Crowds in central London gathered on Friday to protest the U.S. president’s visit to the United Kingdom. The demonstrations, which include several organized marches by various groups, will be overseen by a “Trump baby” balloon which will fly over the British capital.

A giant balloon depicting the U.S. leader as an angry, screaming orange baby in a diaper, with a cellphone clutched on his hand and showing Twitter on the screen, got the final approval from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, to fly over London.

Leo Murray, the Trump baby’s” daddy, told CBS News that the design of the balloon was chosen deliberately because Trump “is uniquely vulnerable to personal insults, so we just got right down at his level, to speak to him in a language that he understands.” He says the idea came up one afternoon at a pub with friends.

Trump is meeting Prime Minister Theresa May miles away from the center. However, he has made evident that he feels unwelcome in the British capital, after suggesting that was part of the reason he wasn’t spending much time there during his U.K. visit.

Trump’s policies on immigration, women, race relations and climate change have made him deeply unpopular in the United Kingdom.

According to recent surveys by British polling organization YouGov, only 11 percent of Britons think Mr. Trump is a “great” or “good president”, while 67 percent said they believed he was a “poor” or “terrible president.”