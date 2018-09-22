Trump backtracks demand to declassify documents related to Russia investigation

President Donald Trump appeared to back away from his earlier demand for the “immediate declassification” of documents and text messages related to the Russia investigation, instead relaying the issue to the Justice Department watchdog.

Trump sent two tweets on Friday saying that the Justice Department inspector general has been asked to review the documents on an expedited basis. The president maintained he could still ultimately decide to declassify the materials.

Trump had issued a statement on Monday calling for the declassification of selective portions of the FBI’s June 2017 application to monitor former Trump foreign policy aide Carter Page under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, CNN reports.

“I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents. They agreed to release them but stated that doing so may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe. Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release,” Trump tweeted on Friday.

The second tweet read: “Therefore, the Inspector General… has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis. I believe he will move quickly on this (and hopefully other things which he is looking at). In the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary. Speed is very important to me – and everyone!”

Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he had received phone calls from two “very good allies” who objected to the documents being released publicly, though he did not name the allies.

The announcement was met with criticism by Democrats and former intelligence officials, who said that the President could be mixing politics and intelligence during an ongoing investigation.

The White House issued a statement earlier in the week regarding the declassification, citing several congressional committees in the decision to release the materials. Republican lawmakers have also argued for the materials to be released.