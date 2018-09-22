Trump backtracks demand to declassify documents related to Russia investigation

President Donald Trump appeared to back away from his earlier demand for the “immediate declassification” of documents and text messages related to the Russia investigation, instead relaying the issue to the Justice Department watchdog.
Trump sent two tweets on Friday saying that the Justice Department inspector general has been asked to review the documents on an expedited basis. The president maintained he could still ultimately decide to declassify the materials.
Trump had issued a statement on Monday calling for the declassification of selective portions of the FBI’s June 2017 application to monitor former Trump foreign policy aide Carter Page under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, CNN reports.
“I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents. They agreed to release them but stated that doing so may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe. Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release,” Trump tweeted on Friday.
The second tweet read: “Therefore, the Inspector General… has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis. I believe he will move quickly on this (and hopefully other things which he is looking at). In the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary. Speed is very important to me – and everyone!”
Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he had received phone calls from two “very good allies” who objected to the documents being released publicly, though he did not name the allies.
The announcement was met with criticism by Democrats and former intelligence officials, who said that the President could be mixing politics and intelligence during an ongoing investigation.
The White House issued a statement earlier in the week regarding the declassification, citing several congressional committees in the decision to release the materials. Republican lawmakers have also argued for the materials to be released.
Trump echa para atrás demanda para desclasificar documentos relacionados con investigación sobre Rusia
El presidente Donald Trump pareció alejarse de su demanda anterior por la “desclasificación inmediata” de documentos y mensajes de texto relacionados con la investigación de Rusia, en su lugar relegando el problema al organismo de control del Departamento de Justicia.
Trump envió dos tweets el viernes diciendo que se le ha pedido al inspector general del Departamento de Justicia que revise los documentos de manera acelerada. El presidente sostuvo que aún podía decidir desclasificar los materiales.
Trump había emitido un comunicado el lunes pidiendo la desclasificación de porciones selectivas de la solicitud del FBI de junio de 2017 para supervisar al ex asesor de política exterior de Trump Carter Page en virtud de la Ley de Vigilancia de Inteligencia Extranjera, informa CNN.
“Me reuní con el Departamento de Justicia con respecto a la desclasificación de varios documentos no resueltos. Acordaron liberarlos, pero declararon que hacerlo podría tener un impacto negativo percibido en la investigación de Rusia. Además, dos aliados clave pidieron que no se publicara”, escribió Trump el viernes.
El segundo tweet decía: “Por lo tanto, se le ha pedido al Inspector General … que revise estos documentos de manera expedita. Creo que se moverá rápidamente en esto (y con suerte en otras cosas que está viendo). Al final siempre puedo desclasificar si resulta necesario. La velocidad es muy importante para mí, ¡y para todos!”
Trump le dijo a Sean Hannity de Fox News que había recibido llamadas telefónicas de dos “muy buenos aliados” que se opusieron a que se divulgaran los documentos, aunque no mencionó a los aliados.
El anuncio fue recibido con críticas por demócratas y ex funcionarios de inteligencia, quienes dijeron que el presidente podría estar mezclando política e inteligencia durante una investigación en curso.
La Casa Blanca emitió una declaración a principios de semana sobre la desclasificación, citando a varios comités del Congreso en la decisión de publicar los materiales. Legisladores republicanos también han abogado porque se desclasifiquen los documentos.