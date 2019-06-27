Trump calls Democratic debate “boring”; calls NBC “fake news” over technical error

President Donald Trump weighed in on the first democratic debate in an ironic way, after simply tweeting half an hour into the broadcast: “Boring!”, which means he was watching his possible adversary next year on national television.

The Hill reports that the tweet came right after the debate had taken its first commercial break of the evening and as candidates began weighing in on the migrant family separations that have taken place during this administration.

Senator Lindsey Graham also contributed, turning away from the themes being discussed, all important for the American people and dismissing them by tweeting: “Mr. President, I respectfully disagree. To associate this crowd with BORING is an unfair attack on BORING people. BORING would be a step up!”

Minutes later, the president weighed in again after NBC News experienced a technical difficulty with audio and microphones that necessitated an extra commercial break, saying via Twitter: “@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a fake news organization, which they are!”

Trump has been mentioned several times so far during the debate, most notably during the discussion on immigration and green technology. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee chided Trump for his claims that wind turbines cause cancer: “He says wind turbines cause cancer. We know they cause jobs.”