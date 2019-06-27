Trump calls Democratic debate “boring”; calls NBC “fake news” over technical error

President Donald Trump weighed in on the first democratic debate in an ironic way, after simply tweeting half an hour into the broadcast: “Boring!”, which means he was watching his possible adversary next year on national television.
The Hill reports that the tweet came right after the debate had taken its first commercial break of the evening and as candidates began weighing in on the migrant family separations that have taken place during this administration.
Senator Lindsey Graham also contributed, turning away from the themes being discussed, all important for the American people and dismissing them by tweeting: “Mr. President, I respectfully disagree. To associate this crowd with BORING is an unfair attack on BORING people. BORING would be a step up!”
Minutes later, the president weighed in again after NBC News experienced a technical difficulty with audio and microphones that necessitated an extra commercial break, saying via Twitter: “@NBCNews and @MSNBC should be ashamed of themselves for having such a horrible technical breakdown in the middle of the debate. Truly unprofessional and only worthy of a fake news organization, which they are!”
Trump has been mentioned several times so far during the debate, most notably during the discussion on immigration and green technology. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee chided Trump for his claims that wind turbines cause cancer: “He says wind turbines cause cancer. We know they cause jobs.”
Trump llama a debate demócrata “aburrido”; llama a NBC “noticias falsas” por error técnico
El presidente Donald Trump intervino en el primer debate democrático de manera irónica, después de simplemente enviar una media hora a la emisión de la emisión: “¡Aburrido!”, Lo que significa que estaba viendo a su posible adversario el próximo año en la televisión nacional.
The Hill informa que el tweet se produjo justo después de que el debate se tomara su primer descanso comercial de la noche y cuando los candidatos comenzaron a analizar las separaciones de familias migrantes que tuvieron lugar durante esta administración.
La senadora Lindsey Graham también contribuyó, apartándose de los temas que se discuten, todos importantes para el pueblo estadounidense y descartándolos a través de tuits: “Sr. Presidente, respetuosamente no estoy de acuerdo. Asociar a esta multitud con ser aburridos es un ataque injusto contra la gente aburrida. ¡”Aburrido” sería un paso adelante!
Minutos después, el presidente intervino nuevamente después de que NBC News experimentara una dificultad técnica con el audio y los micrófonos que necesitaban una pausa comercial adicional, diciendo a través de Twitter: “@NBCNews y @MSNBC deberían sentirse avergonzados de sí mismos por tener una ruptura técnica tan horrible en el Medio del debate. ¡Verdaderamente no profesional y solo digno de una falsa organización de noticias, como lo son ellos!
Trump ha sido mencionado varias veces hasta ahora durante el debate, especialmente durante la discusión sobre inmigración y tecnología verde. El gobernador de Washington, Jay Inslee, reprendió a Trump por sus afirmaciones de que los aerogeneradores causan cáncer: “Dice que los aerogeneradores causan cáncer. Sabemos que causan empleos “.