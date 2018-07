Trump calls European Union a “foe” ahead of summit with Putin

U.S. president Donald Trump called the European Union a “foe” in an interview aired on CBS Evening News on Sunday, one day before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

“Well, I think we have a lot of foes,” Trump responded after being asked by anchor Jeff Glor who he believes America’s biggest foe is right now. “I think the European Union is a foe, what they do to us in trade. Now, you wouldn’t think of the European Union, but they’re a foe. Russia is foe in certain respects. China is a foe economically, certainly they are a foe. But that doesn’t mean they are bad. It doesn’t mean anything. It means that they are competitive,” Trump said.

The interview was recorded in Scotland on Saturday, where Trump spent the weekend after attending last week’s NATO summit in Brussels and ahead of meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday. He argued that his grievances are not general, but specifically about trade.

“I respect the leaders of those countries. But, in a trade sense, they’ve really taken advantage of us and many of those countries are in NATO and they weren’t paying their bills,” Trump said, echoing his long-standing complaint that the U.S. subsidizes much of its allies’ expenses on defense.

The president is scheduled to complete his European trip after traveling to Finland. His meeting with Putin is expected to take on a more confrontative turn after the U.S. Justice Department indicted 12 Russian hackers in relation to the Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein claimed the spies had infiltrated the Clinton campaign and were able to survey and tamper with employees’ computers.