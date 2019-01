Trump calls Guaido as United States seeks to oust Maduro

President Donald Trump spoke to Venezuela’s self-proclaimed interim president by phone on Wednesday, as the United States seeks to force socialist President Nicolas Maduro from power.

The White House said Trump reiterated his support for Guaido’s “fight to regain democracy” and agreed to maintain regular communication after Venezuelan authorities opened an investigation that could lead to Guaido’s arrest.

Trump spoke to Guaido to “congratulate him on his historic assumption of the presidency and to reinforce President Trump’s strong support for Venezuela’s fight to regain its democracy,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

“They agreed to maintain regular communication to support Venezuela’s path back to stability, and to rebuild the bilateral relationship between the United States and Venezuela,” Sanders added.

Guaido, on his part, thanked Trump for the United States’ commitment to freedom and prosperity in Venezuela, Sanders said in a statement.