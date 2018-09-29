Trump calls Kavanaugh’s accuser testimony “compelling,” orders FBI probe into nominee

President Donald Trump on Friday praised the testimony of Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, and said that senators should do “whatever they think is necessary” to get to a vote.
On Friday, both the U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, as his accuser testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her sexual assault allegations against the judge.
Later that day, Trump told reporters that he found Ford’s testimony “very compelling” and said, “she looks like a very fine woman to me.”
However, Trump also reiterated his support for Kavanaugh. When asked if he though of replacing Kavanaugh as his nominee, the president replied: “Not even a little bit.”
He also called Kavanaugh’s testimony “something that I haven’t seen before” and “an incredible moment, I think, in the history of our country.
Trump formally ordered a “supplemental investigation” to update Kavanaugh’s background file.
Through a statement, the president said: “As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited inn scope and completed in less than one week.”
Kavanaugh pledged to cooperate. Through a statement issued by the White House, he said: “Throughout this process, I’ve been interviewed by the FBI, I’ve done a number of ‘background’ calls directly with the Senate, and yesterday, I answered questions under oath about every topic the Senators and their counsel asked me. I’ve done everything they have requested and will continue to cooperate.”
Trump considera que testimonio de acusadora de Kavanaugh es “convincente” y ordena que FBI investigue al candidato a la Suprema Corte
El presidente Donald Trump elogió el viernes el testimonio de la acusadora de Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford, y dijo que los senadores deben hacer “todo lo que crean que es necesario” para llegar a una votación.
El viernes, tanto el candidato a la Corte Suprema de EE. UU., Brett Kavanaugh, como su acusadora declararon ante el Comité Judicial del Senado sobre las acusaciones de agresión sexual contra el juez.
Más tarde ese mismo día, Trump dijo a los reporteros que encontraba el testimonio de Ford “muy convincente” y dijo: “ella me parece una mujer excelente”.
Sin embargo, Trump también reiteró su apoyo a Kavanaugh. Cuando se le preguntó si pensaba en reemplazar a Kavanaugh como su candidato, el presidente respondió: “Ni siquiera un poco”.
También calificó el testimonio de Kavanaugh como “algo que no había visto antes” y “un momento increíble, creo, en la historia de nuestro país”.
Trump formalmente ordenó una “investigación complementaria” para actualizar el archivo de antecedentes de Kavanaugh.
A través de una declaración, el presidente dijo: “Como lo solicitó el Senado, esta actualización debe tener un alcance limitado y completarse en menos de una semana”.
Kavanaugh se comprometió a cooperar. A través de una declaración emitida por la Casa Blanca, dijo: “A lo largo de este proceso, fui entrevistado por el FBI, hice varias llamadas de ‘antecedentes’ directamente con el Senado, y ayer respondí preguntas bajo juramento. He respondido sobre cada tema que me preguntaron los senadores y sus abogados. He hecho todo lo que han solicitado y continuaré cooperando”.