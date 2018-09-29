Trump calls Kavanaugh’s accuser testimony “compelling,” orders FBI probe into nominee

President Donald Trump on Friday praised the testimony of Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, and said that senators should do “whatever they think is necessary” to get to a vote.

On Friday, both the U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, as his accuser testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her sexual assault allegations against the judge.

Later that day, Trump told reporters that he found Ford’s testimony “very compelling” and said, “she looks like a very fine woman to me.”

However, Trump also reiterated his support for Kavanaugh. When asked if he though of replacing Kavanaugh as his nominee, the president replied: “Not even a little bit.”

He also called Kavanaugh’s testimony “something that I haven’t seen before” and “an incredible moment, I think, in the history of our country.

Trump formally ordered a “supplemental investigation” to update Kavanaugh’s background file.

Through a statement, the president said: “As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited inn scope and completed in less than one week.”

Kavanaugh pledged to cooperate. Through a statement issued by the White House, he said: “Throughout this process, I’ve been interviewed by the FBI, I’ve done a number of ‘background’ calls directly with the Senate, and yesterday, I answered questions under oath about every topic the Senators and their counsel asked me. I’ve done everything they have requested and will continue to cooperate.”