Trump calls meeting with Putin “even better” than NATO summit; blames US for bad relationship with Russia

At a joint press conference in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin, president Donald Trump defended Russia from claims of interference in the 2016 presidential election.
The U.S. intelligence community has concluded unanimously that Russia meddled in the election, hacking the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign, but when the president was asked point-blank during the press conference whether he believed U.S. intelligence agencies or Putin, he replied: “President Putin says it’s not Russia. I don’t see any reason why it should be.”
Trump also slammed the Special Counsel’s investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia, blaming the United States for the current state of affairs with Moscow and the Kremlin, saying that relations have “never been worse.”
The president was expected to make comments regarding the indictments of 12 Russian intelligence officials, announced Friday by the Justice Department. But he only mentioned the topic in regards with an offer he said Putin had made to him: to investigate the officials indicted.
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that the Russian spies where working within the Russian government.
Trump criticized Robert Mueller’s investigation repeatedly, calling it “a disaster for our country.” Putin himself cast a question of doubt over the Russia probe’s findings, saying: “As for who to believe, who you can’t believe, can you believe at all – you can’t believe anyone. There’s no evidence when it comes to the actual facts,” said Putin in an almost cryptic response.
When a reporter asked the Russian president if he wanted Trump to win the 2016 election, Putin did not shy away from offering a response.
“Yes, I did,” he said, as Trump smiled beside him.
In fact, Trump was so pleased with his meeting with Putin, that he called it “even better” than the NATO summit he attended the week before.
“While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way – the Fake News is going Crazy!”, he tweeted early Tuesday morning.
The president complained about the media coverage his summit with Putin received.
As it’s been reported by the Washington Post, Trump’s performance has prompted a wave of condemnation, including from within the Republican Party. On morning television shows and social media, several Trump supporters called on the president to embrace the U.S. intelligence community’s findings and explain why he appeared to side with Putin over his own government’s agencies.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, from Illinois, told CNN: “It was a really bad day for the president. I think President Trump was wrong yesterday in a major way, and I think it was a very embarrassing press conference.”
He said the president needed “to come out today and very much clarify this.”
Trump califica reunión con Putin de “incluso mejor” que cumbre de OTAN; culpa a Estados Unidos por mala relación con Rusia
En una conferencia de prensa conjunta en Helsinki con el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin, el presidente Donald Trump defendió a Rusia de los reclamos de interferencia en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016.
La comunidad de inteligencia de Estados Unidos concluyó unánimemente que Rusia se metió en las elecciones, hackeando el Comité Nacional Demócrata y la campaña de Clinton, pero cuando se le preguntó en la conferencia de prensa directamente al presidente si creía en las agencias de inteligencia estadounidenses o en Putin, respondió: “El presidente Putin dice que no fue Rusia. No veo ninguna razón por la que debería serlo”.
Trump también criticó la investigación del fiscal especial sobre la posible colusión de su campaña con Rusia, culpando a los Estados Unidos por el estado actual de las cosas con Moscú y el Kremlin, diciendo que las relaciones “nunca han sido peores”.
Se esperaba que el presidente hiciera comentarios sobre las acusaciones de 12 funcionarios de inteligencia rusos, anunciadas el viernes por el Departamento de Justicia. Pero solo mencionó el tema en relación con una oferta que dijo que Putin le había hecho: investigar a los funcionarios acusados.
Las agencias de inteligencia de los Estados Unidos concluyeron que los espías rusos estaban trabajando dentro del gobierno ruso.
Trump criticó repetidas veces la investigación de Robert Mueller, calificándola de “un desastre para nuestro país”. Putin mismo cuestionó las conclusiones de la investigación y dijo: “En cuanto a quién creer, a quién no se puede creer, ¿se puede creer en todo? No puedes creerle a nadie. No hay evidencia cuando se trata de los hechos reales”, dijo Putin en una respuesta que resultó casi críptica.
Cuando un periodista le preguntó al presidente ruso si quería que Trump ganara las elecciones de 2016, Putin no rehuyó ofrecer una respuesta.
“Sí, así es”, dijo, mientras Trump sonreía junto a él.
De hecho, Trump parecía tan satisfecho con su reunión con Putin, que la calificó de “incluso mejor” que la cumbre de la OTAN a la que asistió la semana anterior.
“Mientras tuve una gran reunión con la OTAN, recaudando grandes cantidades de dinero, tuve una reunión aún mejor con Vladimir Putin de Rusia. Lamentablemente, no se informa de esa manera, ¡las noticias falsas se vuelven locas!”, tuiteó el martes por la mañana.
El presidente se quejó de la cobertura mediática que recibió su cumbre con Putin.
Como ha sido informado por el Washington Post, la actuación de Trump ha provocado una ola de condena, incluso desde dentro del Partido Republicano. En los programas de televisión de la mañana y en las redes sociales, varios partidarios de Trump pidieron al presidente que abrazara los hallazgos de la comunidad de inteligencia de EE. UU. y explicara por qué parecía estar del lado de Putin sobre las agencias de su propio gobierno.
El representante Adam Kinzinger, de Illinois, dijo a CNN: “Fue un día realmente malo para el presidente. Creo que el presidente Trump se equivocó ayer de una manera importante, y creo que fue una conferencia de prensa muy embarazosa”.
Dijo que el presidente necesitaba “salir hoy y aclarar esto”.