Trump calls meeting with Putin “even better” than NATO summit; blames US for bad relationship with Russia

At a joint press conference in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin, president Donald Trump defended Russia from claims of interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The U.S. intelligence community has concluded unanimously that Russia meddled in the election, hacking the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign, but when the president was asked point-blank during the press conference whether he believed U.S. intelligence agencies or Putin, he replied: “President Putin says it’s not Russia. I don’t see any reason why it should be.”

Trump also slammed the Special Counsel’s investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia, blaming the United States for the current state of affairs with Moscow and the Kremlin, saying that relations have “never been worse.”

The president was expected to make comments regarding the indictments of 12 Russian intelligence officials, announced Friday by the Justice Department. But he only mentioned the topic in regards with an offer he said Putin had made to him: to investigate the officials indicted.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that the Russian spies where working within the Russian government.

Trump criticized Robert Mueller’s investigation repeatedly, calling it “a disaster for our country.” Putin himself cast a question of doubt over the Russia probe’s findings, saying: “As for who to believe, who you can’t believe, can you believe at all – you can’t believe anyone. There’s no evidence when it comes to the actual facts,” said Putin in an almost cryptic response.

When a reporter asked the Russian president if he wanted Trump to win the 2016 election, Putin did not shy away from offering a response.

“Yes, I did,” he said, as Trump smiled beside him.

In fact, Trump was so pleased with his meeting with Putin, that he called it “even better” than the NATO summit he attended the week before.

“While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way – the Fake News is going Crazy!”, he tweeted early Tuesday morning.

The president complained about the media coverage his summit with Putin received.

As it’s been reported by the Washington Post, Trump’s performance has prompted a wave of condemnation, including from within the Republican Party. On morning television shows and social media, several Trump supporters called on the president to embrace the U.S. intelligence community’s findings and explain why he appeared to side with Putin over his own government’s agencies.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, from Illinois, told CNN: “It was a really bad day for the president. I think President Trump was wrong yesterday in a major way, and I think it was a very embarrassing press conference.”

He said the president needed “to come out today and very much clarify this.”



