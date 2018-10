Trump calls Stormy Daniels “Horseface” after her case against him is dismissed

President Donald Trump mocked porn actress Stormy Daniels in a tweet, calling her “Horseface”, after a judge dismissed her defamation lawsuit against him.

The judge ruled that a presidential tweet Daniels said was defamatory was protected by the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of speech.

In a tweet, Trump said he can now “go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer.”

However, the ruling does not affect a separate lawsuit over hush money that Daniels says she was paid by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer.

In the ruling, Daniels was also ordered to pay Trump’s legal fees, although the amount has yet to be determined. Michael Avenatti, her lawyer, said they would appeal the decision.

Trump’s tweet issued a Twitter battle among the president, Daniels, and her lawyer. Trump’s tweet, sent out at 9:04 this morning, said: “‘Federal Judge throws out Stormy Daniels lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.’ Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con!”

Daniels later tweeted: “Ladies and gentlemen, may I present your president… he has demonstrated his incompetence, hatred of women and lack of self control on Twitter again!”

Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer, later tweeted to Trump in support of his client: “You are a disgusting misogynist and an embarrassment to the United States. Bring everything you have, because we are going to demonstrate to the world what a complete shyster and liar you are. How many other women did you cheat on your wife with while you had a baby at home?”

Daniels says she had a sexual affair with Trump in 2006, while Barron Trump, Trump and Melania’s son, was a newborn. Trump has denied any relationship with the actress.