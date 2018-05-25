Trump cancels meeting with Kim Jong-Un hours after North Korea destroys nuclear site

President Trump canceled his meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un citing the “tremendous anger and hostility” displayed in Kim’s recent statements.
Trump wrote a letter to Kim that was released on Thursday by the White House.
“I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.”
Only a couple of hours earlier, North Korea had allowed a select group of journalists from Britain, China, Russia, South Korea and the United States to watch its engineers destroy and close tunnels in its mountainous Punggye-ri test site, where the country has conducted all six of its nuclear tests. Most of the guests were TV journalists as North Korea hoped the footage would be broadcasted all around the world.
North Korea used explosives to destroy three of the four tunnels at the test site, according to reporters at the scene. The fourth tunnel had already been closed for fear of contamination after the North’s first nuclear test in 2006.
There had been concerns over the meeting falling through, but the destruction of the North Korean nuclear test site seemed to be the first concrete step toward a complete nuclear dismantlement. However, president Trump caught the rest of the world off guard when he announced that he would not meet with Kim.
The meeting was scheduled for June 12 in Singapore and would see an American and a North Korean president meet for the first time ever.
Even though the meeting seemed to be crumbling during the last weeks, the announcement still came as a surprise since as late as Thursday morning, the president had appeared in a taped interview on Fox News Channel in which he said there was “a good chance” the summit with North Korea would take place.
North Korea had resented comments by top Trump administration officials that repeatedly cited the Libyan model when they talked about North Korea. Lybian dictator Col. Moammar Gadhafi gave up his nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief in 2003 – and was beaten and killed by rebels eight years later.
The Kim government had also insisted it would not agree to a “unilateral nuclear abandonment”, as opposed to what the White House had been initially led to believe by a South Korean official who was brokering the meeting.
The model was last cited by Vice President Mike Pence and the Kim regime threatened to back out of the talks, calling the remarks “ignorant” and “stupid”.
The meeting had long been heavily publicized by the own Trump administration, encouraging the idea of supporters that Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after securing the meeting and possible denuclearization of North Korea, and making commemorative coins depicting both countries’ leaders.
Trump cancela reunión con Kim Jong-Un horas después de que Corea del Norte destruye sitio nuclear
El presidente Trump canceló su reunión con el líder de Corea del Norte, Kim Jong-Un, citando la “tremenda ira y hostilidad” mostrada en las recientes declaraciones de Kim.
Trump escribió una carta a Kim que fue publicada el jueves por la Casa Blanca.
“Siento que es inapropiado, en este momento, tener esta reunión largamente planificada. El mundo, y Corea del Norte en particular, ha perdido una gran oportunidad de paz duradera y gran prosperidad y riqueza. Esta oportunidad perdida es un momento verdaderamente triste en la historia”.
Sólo un par de horas antes, Corea del Norte había permitido que un selecto grupo de periodistas de Gran Bretaña, China, Rusia, Corea del Sur y Estados Unidos viera a sus ingenieros destruir y cerrar túneles en su sitio montañoso de pruebas Punggye-ri, donde el país ha llevado a cabo sus seis ensayos nucleares. La mayoría de los invitados eran periodistas de televisión, ya que Corea del Norte esperaba que el video se transmitiera por todo el mundo.
Corea del Norte usó explosivos para destruir tres de los cuatro túneles en el sitio de la prueba, de acuerdo con los periodistas en la escena. El cuarto túnel ya se había cerrado por temor a contaminación después de la primera prueba nuclear del país, en 2006.
Ya existía preocupación sobre una posible cancelación de la reunión, pero la destrucción del sitio nuclear de Corea del Norte parecía ser el primer paso concreto hacia un desmantelamiento nuclear completo. Sin embargo, el presidente Trump sorprendió al resto del mundo cuando anunció que no se reuniría con Kim.
La reunión estaba programada para el 12 de junio en Singapur y vería a un presidente estadounidense y uno norcoreano reunirse por primera vez en la historia.
Aunque la reunión parecía desmoronarse durante las últimas semanas, el anuncio fue una sorpresa ya que el jueves por la mañana el presidente había aparecido en una entrevista grabada en Fox News Channel en la que decía que había “una buena posibilidad” de que la cumbre con Corea del Norte se llevara a cabo.
A Corea del Norte le molestaron los comentarios de altos funcionarios de la administración Trump que citaron reiteradamente el modelo libio cuando hablaban sobre Corea del Norte. El dictador libio Col. Moammar Gadhafi renunció a sus armas nucleares a cambio de sanciones en 2003, y fue golpeado y asesinado por los rebeldes ocho años después.
El gobierno de Kim también había insistido en que no aceptaría un “abandono nuclear unilateral”, en oposición a lo que la Casa Blanca había sido inicialmente inducida a creer por un funcionario surcoreano que estaba intermediando la reunión.
El modelo fue citada por última vez por el vicepresidente Mike Pence y el régimen de Kim amenazó con retirarse de las conversaciones, calificando los comentarios de “ignorantes” y “estúpidos”.
La reunión había sido muy publicitada por la propia administración Trump, alentando la idea de los seguidores de Trump sobre darle el Premio Nobel de la Paz al presidente tras asegurar la posible desnuclearización de Corea del Norte, así como fabricando monedas conmemorativas representando a los líderes de ambos países.