Trump cancels meeting with Kim Jong-Un hours after North Korea destroys nuclear site

President Trump canceled his meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un citing the “tremendous anger and hostility” displayed in Kim’s recent statements.

Trump wrote a letter to Kim that was released on Thursday by the White House.

“I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.”

Only a couple of hours earlier, North Korea had allowed a select group of journalists from Britain, China, Russia, South Korea and the United States to watch its engineers destroy and close tunnels in its mountainous Punggye-ri test site, where the country has conducted all six of its nuclear tests. Most of the guests were TV journalists as North Korea hoped the footage would be broadcasted all around the world.

North Korea used explosives to destroy three of the four tunnels at the test site, according to reporters at the scene. The fourth tunnel had already been closed for fear of contamination after the North’s first nuclear test in 2006.

There had been concerns over the meeting falling through, but the destruction of the North Korean nuclear test site seemed to be the first concrete step toward a complete nuclear dismantlement. However, president Trump caught the rest of the world off guard when he announced that he would not meet with Kim.

The meeting was scheduled for June 12 in Singapore and would see an American and a North Korean president meet for the first time ever.

Even though the meeting seemed to be crumbling during the last weeks, the announcement still came as a surprise since as late as Thursday morning, the president had appeared in a taped interview on Fox News Channel in which he said there was “a good chance” the summit with North Korea would take place.

North Korea had resented comments by top Trump administration officials that repeatedly cited the Libyan model when they talked about North Korea. Lybian dictator Col. Moammar Gadhafi gave up his nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief in 2003 – and was beaten and killed by rebels eight years later.

The Kim government had also insisted it would not agree to a “unilateral nuclear abandonment”, as opposed to what the White House had been initially led to believe by a South Korean official who was brokering the meeting.

The model was last cited by Vice President Mike Pence and the Kim regime threatened to back out of the talks, calling the remarks “ignorant” and “stupid”.

The meeting had long been heavily publicized by the own Trump administration, encouraging the idea of supporters that Trump should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after securing the meeting and possible denuclearization of North Korea, and making commemorative coins depicting both countries’ leaders.