Trump cancels November military parade; blames Washington locals

President Trump tweeted Friday morning that he had cancelled his military parade scheduled for November.

His tweet came 12 hours after the Pentagon announced the parade scheduled for November 10 had been postponed.

The Pentagon made the announcement shortly after news outlets began reporting Trump’s Parade had climbed to more than $90 M in cost, citing a defense official source.

But Trump took credit for cancelling the parade and blamed local politicians for the high cost of the parade.

“They know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebrity military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!”, Trump tweeted.

Trump said he would instead attend a parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base at a different date, as well as attending the Paris parade on November 11.

“Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes way down”, he added via Twitter.

Trump is said to have been impressed by the Bastille parade in Paris he attended last year, and wanted to replicate it in the United States. Critics said the idea bordered on dictatorial and reminisced of the Soviet Union’s military parades in the Red Square in Moscow.